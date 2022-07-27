Skip to main content

Longhorns P Tristan Stevens Signs With Miami Marlins

Stevens is set to begin his professional career with the Marlins organization.

The 2022 season was an up and down one for the Texas Longhorns pitching staff. While different arms flashed signs of elite stuff and shutdown ability, collectively the Longhorns' staff was from what one would have wanted this season. 

However, despite those inconsistencies, the Longhorns did have bright spots in their staff, from staff ace Pete Hansen to starter turned closer Tristan Stevens. Stevens would turn his season into a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. 

Stevens started the season in the Longhorns' starting rotation, serving as the Saturday starter. His season got off to a strong start as he appeared to be helping Hansen anchor the Texas weekend rotation. However, after a rough outing against Texas Tech, Stevens struggled as a starter before eventually being moved to the bullpen. 

He would regain his momentum as a member of the bullpen, eventually establishing himself as the Longhorns' closer with an ability to get out of jams with no damage done. Stevens finished the season with a 7-6 record and 4.73 ERA while racking up 72 strikeouts and issuing 24 walks. 

There is no doubt that Stevens struggled at times this season, showing inconsistencies as a starter. However, if he can fix those struggles and stick as a reliever, then he could become a valuable asset for the Marlins organization. 

