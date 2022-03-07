Scottie Scheffler is Winner Again on PGA Tour

Former Longhorns star held off field at Arnold Palmer Invitational with final-round 72 for his second victory in last month

Scottie Scheffler won his second PGA Tour title in less than a month, as he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

The former Longhorn won the Palmer by firing an even-par 72 in the final round, helping him finish 5-under par and winning by a shot over Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.

Scheffler won the Waste Management Open in Phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday.

At Bay Hill, Scheffler had an up-and-down front nine, as he started his round with a bogey on No. 1, a birdie on No. 2 and a bogey on No. 3. Scheffler birdied No. 5 and then bogeyed No. 9 to finish at 1-over 37 for the front nine.

From there, Scheffler hung on as the field bunched up behind him. He had a birdie on No. 12 to get back to even par for the day. After that, he parred the final six holes, but it wasn’t easy.

Scheffler’s drives on No. 15 and No. 16 both strayed from the fairway, and both drives required punch-out shots back into the fairway and scrambles around the green to save par. The putt on No. 15 for par was from 20 feet.

He then managed long two putts on No. 17 and No. 18 for par to hang on for the win. The latter two-putt was from 70 feet.

Hatton won the event in 2020 and was at 4-under and in the clubhouse an hour before Scheffler walked up 18. Hovland was tied with Scheffler until he bogeyed No. 17 to fall a shot back. He then missed an 18-footer for birdie at No. 18 that would have forced a playoff.

Only 10 players finished the event under par.

Scheffler is now projected to be No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the victory.

