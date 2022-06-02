Texas Softball dominates UCLA from start to finish in 7-2 win to open up the Women's College World Series

In the opening game of the Women's College World Series taking place in Oklahoma City, the Texas Longhorns continued their Cinderella run. In their first appearance since 2013, they went on to beat another top national seed in the UCLA Bruins.

The Longhorns were able to use dominant starting pitching and timely hitting against the Bruins, as they have been doing throughout the tournament. The Horns also scored the most runs ever in a College World Series game.

The scoring got started in the Top of the third when Mia Scott ripped a line drive into the Center field gap to grab the Longhorns an early 1-0 lead.

The horns continued that offensive spark with two more straight hits; including a two-run home run from Longhorn catcher Mary Iakopo making the score 4-0 after three.

Texas would get the insurance runs they needed in the top of the 6th when Bella Dayton blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall extending the lead to 7-0. The Bruins would grab 2 late runs in the 6th but that would be all as the Horns won comfortably 7-2.

On the pitching side for the Horns, Hailey Dolcini stole the show as she went the complete game with just allowing 2 runs late in the 6th inning. She was able to establish the strike zone early and work efficiently to a lot of weak contact outs.

This win over the Bruins continues to mark a special run for the Horns as they now have 5 wins over number 1 national seeds. The Longhorns will now await their fate in the winner's bracket and are also awarded a day off.

The Horns will play the winner of top-seeded Oklahoma or Northwestern on Saturday at 2 PM Central Time.

