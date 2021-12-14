Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Texas Tied For College Football's Richest Program With a Rival

    The Longhorns may be missing a bowl game this year, but they're not lacking in generating revenue on and off the field
    When it comes to value, the Texas Longhorns are matched only by the Texas A&M Aggies, according to GoBankingRates averages posted by Fox Sports on Monday night.

    Both football programs shared the No. 1 spot in the ratings, with an estimated annual value of $147 million.

    GoBankingRates used financial information provided by Forbes, which included revenue generated on a three-year average before the start of the 2021-22 athletic year. So the averages include the 2020-21 athletic year, during which every athletic department took a hit due to COVID-19. 247Sports.com provided an extensive breakdown.

    Texas has long been considered one of the most valuable athletic departments in college sports, so it’s no surprise that the football program would have a stand-alone value that is among the tops in the country.

    The analysis at 247Sports made reference to the extensive amount of money the Longhorns paid Steve Sarkisian and his staff for the 2021 season. But, with the completion of the Longhorns’ latest stadium project, the team and the stadium will continue to generate giant amounts of revenue for the department, which could go up once the Longhorns move to the SEC.

    After Texas and Texas A&M, the Top 10 teams in revenue were No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Oklahoma (which is also moving to the SEC in the coming years), No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Notre Dame, and a tie for No. 10 between Florida and Auburn.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

