Travis Vick Leads Field at NCAA Men’s Golf Regional

While Vick holds the individual lead, the Longhorns remain in a position to advance to NCAA Championships later this month

Texas Longhorns golfer Travis Vick leads the field after two rounds of the Norman Regional on Tuesday, as the Longhorns remained in position to advance to championship play.

The Longhorns moved up to a tie for third place as a team, led by Vick, after being in fifth place after the first round at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

Texas entered the event as the No. 2 seed behind Oklahoma.

pierceson_coody_1920_ncaa19

Texas Longhorns Golf

Capture.0

Texas Longhorns Golf

Auburn has the overall lead by six shots over Oklahoma. The Tigers are 20-under-par for the event, while Oklahoma is 14-under par. Texas is tied at 8-under-par with Ole Miss, while Utah is in fifth place at 4-under par.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Vick shot his second straight 67 on Tuesday to put himself at 134 after two rounds, moving up two spots from third. It’s a slim lead for Vick, as he’s just one shot ahead of Auburn’s J.M. Butler, who fired a 69 to finish at 135.

The other Longhorns shot 70 or worse on Tuesday, but it was enough to keep them in the race to advance. Mason Nome shot a 72, while Pierceson Coody also shot a 72. Parker Coody shot a 75 and Cole Hammer shot a 77.

Texas hasn’t won a national title in golf since 2012. The Longhorns are coming off a third-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament where four different players finished in the Top 11 individually.

golf_2017-04-15_Texas_Shootout_Golf_Stephanie.Martinez-Arndt50193_0

Texas Longhorns Golf

Golf.0

Texas Longhorns Golf

NCAA Regional Golf Results (Round 2)

Norman Regional

Oklahoma (14-under-par 562, second place), Texas (8-under-par 568, tied for third place), Kansas State (14-over-par, 590, tied for ninth place)

Oklahoma: Drew Goodman (67-73—140), Chris Gotterup (70-71—141), Logan McAllister (71-70—141), Patrick Welch (69-72—141), Stephen Campbell Jr. (74-72—146).

Texas: Travis Vick (67-67—134), Mason Nome (72-72—144), Pierceson Coody (73-72—145), Parker Coody (72-75—147), Cole Hammer (71-77‑148).

Kansas State: Tim Tillmanns (74-67—141), Will Hopkins (75-73—148), Nicklaus Mason (74-73‑148), Laurenz Schiergen (79-74—153), Luke O'Neill (79-75—154).

