Texas Women's March Madness vs. Utah: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Longhorns shut down the Erwin Center in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Texas Longhorns are playing their final game at the Frank Erwin Center as they host the Utah Utes in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The Longhorns are making their 33th NCAA Tournament appearance all-time, and many of those games have taken place at the Erwin Center, which opened in 1977. Whatever happens on Sunday, it will be the last college basketball game at the venue.

Texas (27-6) is now on a 13-game winning streak after beating Davidson, 70-52, in the first round on Friday. Utah (21-11) enters the game after a victory over on of Texas’ future SEC rivals, Arkansas, 92-69. Oddly enough, the Longhorns and the Utes have never met in women’s basketball.

DeYona Gaston Lauren Ebo Joanne Allen-Taylor, Vic Schaefer

Utah claimed an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament out of the Pac-12, while Texas got in by winning the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Texas is seeking its second straight trip to the Sweet 16 under coach Vic Schaefer. But a win would put Texas in the Sweet 16 for the 17th time in program history. Last season, Texas’ NCAA Tournament run ended in the Elite Eight.

TEXAS’ LAST GAME: Forward Aaliyah Moore was the star Friday night, coming off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds. It was the second straight game that Moore set a season high in points. She scored 12 points in the win over Baylor last week. After missing more than a month due to injury, Moore’s contribution will only fortify the Texas frontcourt further. Her fellow freshman, guard Rori Harmon, had her own double-double — 10 points and 11 assists. Forward Lauren Ebo had 10 points and seven rebounds. Fairfield tried to scare Texas in the third quarter, cutting the Longhorns’ lead to 10 points at one point. But Texas pulled away.

UTAH’S LAST GAME: Utah beat Arkansas because it’s a ‘three-and-free’ team. The Utes are among the best 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting teams in the country and it was on display on Friday. Sophomore guard Kennady McQueen led the way with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Guard Gianna Kneepkens had 16 points, including three 3-pointers. The pair accounted for nine of Utah’s 15 3-pointers on Friday, but forward Jenna Johnson and guard Kelsey Rees can hit from distance, too. Utah is a young team. Most of its biggest contributors will be back next season.

NOTE: The last time Texas lost an NCAA Tournament game at home was in 2005, when the No. 3-seeded Longhorns fell to No. 6-seeded Georgia, 70-68.

Rori Harmon Rori Harmon Audrey Warren

QUOTABLE: “I like having the advantage of a home court. You know, typically there's more fans from our area that are rooting for us, so that's a good environment to have. Just getting to play on your home court is a huge advantage itself, and then considering we won't have to travel anywhere. You know, we get to stay close. We're at our homes throughout the day, so it's an advantage. I like the way it is. I liked it last year when it was all at a neutral site in San Antonio. I'm fine either way. I'm just happy we get to play basketball..” — Texas guard Audrey Warren on playing NCAA Tournament games at home

RECORDS: No. 2 Texas (27-6) vs. No. 7 Utah (21-11)

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday

LOCATION: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 105.3 FM. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: Available March 20.

NEXT: Should Texas advance, the Longhorns will play in the Sweet 16 in Spokane next week. Texas would face either LSU or Ohio State.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.