NCAA Coaches Vote Texas ‘Best Job’ In Women’s Basketball

An anonymous poll of 30 Power 5 coaches yielded their candid thoughts about the best jobs in the country

The Texas Longhorns are one of the NCAA’s top programs in women’s basketball. While Texas has only one national championship, you can’t write the history of the women’s game without the Longhorns, their legendary coach Jody Conradt or players like Clarissa Davis and Kamie Ethridge.

The Longhorns are resurgent under second-year coach Vic Schaefer. Texas is preparing for its second straight Elite Eight on Sunday against Stanford.

His peers also think he has the ‘best job’ in the country.

The Athletic polled more than 30 current head coaches and assistant coaches in the Power 5 conferences and asked them to rank the top three jobs in the nation. The criteria wasn’t specific, but the coaches were to base their rankings on ‘…everything they think goes into making a program great to work.’

Texas ended up at the top with nine first-place votes. Oddly enough, the Longhorns’ opponent on Sunday, Stanford, was second with seven first-place votes. Duke, Tennessee and Ohio State rounded out the Top 5.

Why Texas? Coaches polled cited what they consider the Longhorns’ unlimited budget, recruiting footprint, administrative support and fan support. In fact, one coach said the overall support of the program makes it a job that will always be coveted.

One also cited the Moody Center, which will be the new home of Texas basketball next November, as a factor.

For now, it’s Schaefer’s job, and with Texas A&M having hired Joni Taylor to replace Schaefer’s mentor, Gary Blair, the job looks to be his for a long time to come.

