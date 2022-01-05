Texas Women Could Get 'Surprise' vs. Texas Tech

The No. 9 Texas Longhorn women will continue their Big 12 Conference slate with a Jan. 5 showdown against Texas Tech at the Erwin Center in Austin at 7 p.m.

The Longhorns (10-1, 1-0 in Big 12) should get a bit of a surprise — freshman forward Aaliyah Moore.

The Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis reported on Tuesday that Moore would likely return to the lineup against the Lady Raiders (7-5, 0-1), pending how she performed during Tuesday’s practice, according to head coach Vic Schaefer.

Schaefer said that Moore could be on a minutes restriction, depending on how she comes back from the practice.

Moore has missed a month of action due to a knee injury. Selected the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, Moore started the season’s first three games and averaged eight points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Moore’s absence did have one benefit — Schaefer was able to develop some depth. DeYona Gaston started six games and her numbers have grown — 10 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Latasha Lattimore also got a start earlier this season and is averaging 5.3 points and four rebounds per game.

The playing time for Gaston and Lattimore was important. Gaston played 11 games last season and has already boosted her scoring average by nearly four points (6.6) from a year ago. Lattimore transferred to Texas from Syracuse in August and is still learning the ropes.

Gaston missed the victory over Oklahoma State due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Longhorns are a guard-driven team, with Aliyah Matharu leading the team with 16 points per game. Freshman Rori Harmon is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Joanne Allen-Taylor is averaging 10.7 points per game, and Audrey Warren is averaging 7.1 points per game.

Lauren Ebo has handled the paint in Moore’s absence and is averaging 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. In fact, eight Longhorns are averaging at least seven points per game.

Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Oklahoma in which it scored 91 points and lost. The Lady Raiders have five players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Vivian Gray (18 points per game). Gray excels against ranked teams. She’s played 20 games against ranked teams in her career and averages 17.7 points in those games. Gray has only played in four games, as she got a late start to the season due to injuries.

Bre’Amber Scott — who played for Schaefer at Mississippi State before transferring — is averaging 11 points per game, followed by Rhyle McKinney’s 10.9 points per game, Taylah Thomas’ 10.6 points per game and Lexy Hightower’s 10 points per game.

Against Oklahoma, Thomas had 25 points and Gray had 21 points.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

