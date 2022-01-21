Skip to main content

Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

Longhorns coming off win over No. 7 Iowa State

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns get a chance to make it three straight Big 12 victories when they face the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns (13-3, 3-2) are coming off a 66-48 win at No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Cyclones were without two of their top four scorers, including Ashley Joens, one of the nation’s top power forwards.

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer after the game that he didn’t tell his team that Joens, along with her sister Aubrey, would not play due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis reported that players are not allowed to have their cell phones on game day on the road.

Iowa State had one of its worst games of the season, shooting less than 30 percent from the floor.

Texas, meanwhile, ratcheted up its defensive pressure, extending it full court, and made life difficult for the Cyclones. DeYona Gaston led the Longhorns with 14 points and five blocked shots.

Aaliyah Moore made her first Big 12 start and had eight points and four rebounds in place of Lauren Ebo, who was out. Guard Rori Harmon, one of the nation’s Top 10 freshmen according to ESPN, and Aliyah Matharu each scored eight.

Guard Audrey Warren left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. She had to be helped off the floor. Her status is unclear.

Recommended Articles

vic-schaefer
Play
News

Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

Longhorns coming off win over No. 7 Iowa State

just now
just now
harmon_rori_DOM8035
Play
News

Rori Harmon Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN

The Longhorns guard was one of two Big 12 players to make it on the site's midseason list

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
neyor
Play
Football

WATCH: Wyoming WR Transfer Isaiah Neyor Brings Big-Play Ability to Texas

The Longhorns added some solid depth at receiver through the transfer portal

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

TCU (6-8, 2-3) has proven to be a pesky team. The Horned Frogs beat the Texas A&M in Fort Worth when the Aggies were in the top 20. In Big 12 play, TCU’s wins are over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Both wins were secured in the final seconds, and have come in two of the Frogs’ last three games.

In the 51-50 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, Aja Holmes drained a 3-pointer with less than a second left. Okako Adika led TCU with 16 points.

Adika is the Horned Frogs’ second-leading scorer at 10.1 points. Lauren Heard, who is putting her stamp on TCU as one of the best players in the program’s history, leads the team with 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Texas returns home to face Kansas State on Wednesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.  

vic-schaefer
News

Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

Longhorns coming off win over No. 7 Iowa State

just now
harmon_rori_DOM8035
News

Rori Harmon Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN

The Longhorns guard was one of two Big 12 players to make it on the site's midseason list

11 hours ago
neyor
Football

WATCH: Wyoming WR Transfer Isaiah Neyor Brings Big-Play Ability to Texas

The Longhorns added some solid depth at receiver through the transfer portal

15 hours ago
Isaiah Neyor
Football

Longhorns Land Coveted Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor

The Texas Longhorns landed a massive win through the transfer portal on Thursday

20 hours ago
Keondre Coburn
Football

Longhorns DT Spring Depth Chart Outlook: Stability Inside

Texas enters spring football with a stable, two-deep set of players at both defensive tackle and nose tackle

23 hours ago
Latavious Brini
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: National Champion DB Looking to Visit Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

23 hours ago
DeYona Gaston
News

Texas Women Cruise Past Short-Handed Iowa State

No. 15 Longhorns took full advantage of the No. 7 Cyclones, who were without two of their four leading scorers

Jan 19, 2022
Dicker
Football

Longhorns Kicker Cameron Dicker Heading To NFL

The Longhorns will have to replace one of their top special teams players in 2022

Jan 19, 2022