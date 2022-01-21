Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns get a chance to make it three straight Big 12 victories when they face the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns (13-3, 3-2) are coming off a 66-48 win at No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Cyclones were without two of their top four scorers, including Ashley Joens, one of the nation’s top power forwards.

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer after the game that he didn’t tell his team that Joens, along with her sister Aubrey, would not play due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis reported that players are not allowed to have their cell phones on game day on the road.

Iowa State had one of its worst games of the season, shooting less than 30 percent from the floor.

Texas, meanwhile, ratcheted up its defensive pressure, extending it full court, and made life difficult for the Cyclones. DeYona Gaston led the Longhorns with 14 points and five blocked shots.

Aaliyah Moore made her first Big 12 start and had eight points and four rebounds in place of Lauren Ebo, who was out. Guard Rori Harmon, one of the nation’s Top 10 freshmen according to ESPN, and Aliyah Matharu each scored eight.

Guard Audrey Warren left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. She had to be helped off the floor. Her status is unclear.

TCU (6-8, 2-3) has proven to be a pesky team. The Horned Frogs beat the Texas A&M in Fort Worth when the Aggies were in the top 20. In Big 12 play, TCU’s wins are over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Both wins were secured in the final seconds, and have come in two of the Frogs’ last three games.

In the 51-50 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, Aja Holmes drained a 3-pointer with less than a second left. Okako Adika led TCU with 16 points.

Adika is the Horned Frogs’ second-leading scorer at 10.1 points. Lauren Heard, who is putting her stamp on TCU as one of the best players in the program’s history, leads the team with 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Texas returns home to face Kansas State on Wednesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

