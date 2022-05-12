Skip to main content

Texas Women Advance to NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Longhorns finish Albuquerque Regional with a second day of under-par golf, but in second place three shots back of Oregon

The Texas Longhorns women advanced out of NCAA Regionals after the final round of the Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday.

Texas had its eighth Top-5 team finish this season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season and the 31st time in program history. Texas has advanced out of the stroke-play portion and into the match-play portion of the NCAA Tournament in the past two tournaments, in 2019 and 2021.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Three other Big 12 teams — Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU — advanced to the national championships, as well as two individuals from Iowa State.

Texas finished with a 1-under-par 863 for the 54 holes, finishing three shots behind Oregon, which finished 4-under-par 860. Georgia finished third with an 866 while TCU finished fourth with an 874, one shot ahead of Florida, which finished fifth.

Oregon had a nine-shot on the field going into the final day, but the Longhorns were able to cut into some of that, finishing six shots ahead of Oregon in the third round.

Bentley Cotton (68-75-73—216) led the way for the Longhorns to finish in a tie for sixth place overall. Bohyun Park (76-72-70—218) and Sara Kouskova (73-72-73—218) each finished in a tie for 11th place. Brigitte Thibault (72-78-70—220) finished in a tie for 17th while Sophie Guo (74-71-77—222) finished in a tie for 25th.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

