Texas Claims High Seed in Women's Tourney Rankings

Texas No. 7 in Preliminary NCAA Women’s Tourney Top 16
Texas was the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 7 as the NCAA Tournament selection committee released its Top 16 seeds if March Madness started today.
Texas was one of four Big 12 teams in the rankings, which are a barometer of the committee’s thinking for the tournament. The 68-team bracket will be revealed on March 13.
The Longhorns would be a No. 2 seed. Texas is preparing for a contest with Oklahoma on Saturday.
The rest of the Big 12 teams in the Top are Iowa State at No. 10 (No. 3 seed), Baylor at No. 13 and Kansas State at No. 16. The latter two would be No. 4 seeds.
It isn’t stunning to see Texas, Iowa State and Baylor among the Top 16 teams, as the trio has been in the AP Top 25 for most of this season. But Kansas State has been ranked just twice this season.
Oklahoma, which is among four teams tied at the top of the Big 12, was not in the Top 16.
Texas (15-3, 5-2) is coming off a 66-48 win against Kansas State on Wednesday. The Longhorns moved up to No. 9 in the country on Monday and boast four wins over ranked teams. Texas is on a four-game winning streak, and has two games against Baylor next week and another against Iowa State later this season.
Baylor is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll, while Iowa State is No. 13 and Kansas State is No. 25.
NCAA Women’s Tournament Seeds
(as of Jan. 27)
No. 1 South Carolina
No. 2 Stanford
No. 3 NC State
No. 4 Tennessee
No. 5 Louisville
No. 6 Indiana
No. 7 Texas
No. 8 Arizona
No. 9 Michigan
No. 10 Iowa State
No. 11 UConn
No. 12 LSU
No. 13 Baylor
No. 14 Oregon
No. 15 Georgia
No. 16 Kansas State
