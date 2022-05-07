Texas Women Take Aim at Winning NCAA Regional Golf

Longhorns head to Albuquerque seeking an opportunity to take next step toward NCAA nationals in late May

Fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament for the fourth time in five years, the Texas Longhorns’ women’s golf team is preparing for a regional in Albuquerque, N.M., starting on Monday.

Texas is set to be the No. 3 seed in that regional, with Oregon as the No. 1 seed. Two other Big 12 teams are in Albuquerque — TCU at No. 6 and Oklahoma at No. 9.

The Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament with a 54-hole score of 24-over par, or 876, with the tournament played at The Clubs at Houston Oaks. It was just Texas’ first team victory of the spring, with both Oklahoma State and Baylor tied for second three shots back.

Two Texas players earned Big 12 All-Tournament honors — Bohyun Park and Sara Kouskova. Park, a freshman, finished in a tie for third individually after shooting a four-over-par 217 in Houston. Kouskova was sixth with a five-over-par 218. Kouskova recently played in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Bentley Cotton just missed All-Big 12 honors as she finished in a tie for 11th with a nine-over-par 222.

Sophie Guo also finished in the Top 15 last month with a 14-over-par 227, which included a second-round 72. The final Longhorn is Briggite Thibault, who finished in a tie for 32nd at 17-over par 230.

Texas has had seven Top-5 team finishes this season and are out to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season and the 30th time in program history.

Texas also is one of only five teams that advanced to the eight-team Match Play portion of the NCAA Championships in each of the last two times out (2019 and 2021), joining Auburn, Arizona, Duke and Stanford.

For Texas to advance to the national championship as a team, the Longhorns will have to finish in the Top 4 in next week’s regional.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

