2022 March Madness: Men's Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

The road to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four gets underway with conference tournaments all over the country, which will help determine the Field of 68.

The winners of each of those tournaments will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Committee determines the rest of the field through a selection process. The entire field is revealed on March 13.

The Final Four will be played on April 2 and 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Baylor Bears are the defending champions.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns

Conference tournament began on Feb. 28 and will continue through March 13. The Big 12 Tournament is March 9-12 in Kansas City.

The first automatic bid will be determined on March 5 when the Ohio Valley Conference plays its championship game.

We will track the automatic bids for each conference leading up to Selection Sunday. Below is the tracker, which includes the conference, the day of its championship game and, once it is determined, its champion. The list below is in order by the date the automatic bid is decided.

2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Automatic Bids

Ohio Valley – Murray State

Big South – March 6

Missouri Valley – March 6

Southern – March 7

Sun Belt – March 7

Atlantic Sun – March 8

Horizon League – March 8

Colonial – March 8

Northeast – March 8

Summit – March 8

West Coast – March 8

Patriot League – March 9

America East – March 12

ACC – March 12

Texas Longhorns
Big East – March 12

Big Sky – March 12

Big 12 – March 12

Big West – March 12

Conference USA – March 12

MAAC – March 12

Mid-American – March 12

MEAC – March 12

Mountain West – March 12

Pac-12 – March 12

Southland – March 12

SWAC – March 12

WAC – March 12

American Athletic – March 13

Atlantic 10 – March 13

Big Ten – March 13

Ivy League – March 13

SEC – March 13

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

