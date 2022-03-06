2022 March Madness: Men’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker
The road to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four gets underway with conference tournaments all over the country, which will help determine the Field of 68.
The winners of each of those tournaments will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Committee determines the rest of the field through a selection process. The entire field is revealed on March 13.
The Final Four will be played on April 2 and 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Baylor Bears are the defending champions.
Conference tournament began on Feb. 28 and will continue through March 13. The Big 12 Tournament is March 9-12 in Kansas City.
The first automatic bid will be determined on March 5 when the Ohio Valley Conference plays its championship game.
We will track the automatic bids for each conference leading up to Selection Sunday. Below is the tracker, which includes the conference, the day of its championship game and, once it is determined, its champion. The list below is in order by the date the automatic bid is decided.
2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Automatic Bids
Ohio Valley – Murray State
Big South – March 6
Missouri Valley – March 6
Southern – March 7
Sun Belt – March 7
Atlantic Sun – March 8
Horizon League – March 8
Colonial – March 8
Northeast – March 8
Summit – March 8
West Coast – March 8
Patriot League – March 9
America East – March 12
ACC – March 12
Big East – March 12
Big Sky – March 12
Big 12 – March 12
Big West – March 12
Conference USA – March 12
MAAC – March 12
Mid-American – March 12
MEAC – March 12
Mountain West – March 12
Pac-12 – March 12
Southland – March 12
SWAC – March 12
WAC – March 12
American Athletic – March 13
Atlantic 10 – March 13
Big Ten – March 13
Ivy League – March 13
SEC – March 13
