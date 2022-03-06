Skip to main content

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

The road to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four gets underway with conference tournaments all over the country, which will help determine the Field of 68.

The winners of each of those tournaments will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Committee determines the rest of the field through a selection process. The entire field is revealed on March 13.

The Final Four will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target City in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

Conference tournament began on March 1 and will continue through March 13. The Big 12 Tournament is March 10-13 in Kansas City.

The first automatic bid will be determined on March 5 when the Ohio Valley Conference plays its championship game.

We will track the automatic bids for each conference leading up to Selection Sunday. Below is the tracker, which includes the conference, the day of its championship game and, once it is determined, its champion. The list below is in order by the date the automatic bid is decided.

2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Automatic Bids

Ohio Valley – Belmont

ACC – March 6

Atlantic 10 – March 6

Big Ten – March 6

Big South – March 6

Pac-12 – March 6

SEC – March 6

Southern – March 6

Big East – March 7

Sun Belt – March 7

Horizon League – March 8

Summit – March 8

West Coast – March 8

Mountain West – March 9

American Athletic – March 10

America East – March 11

Big Sky – March 11

Atlantic Sun – March 12

Big West – March 12

Conference USA – March 12

Ivy League – March 12

MAAC – March 12

Mid-American – March 12

MEAC – March 12

SWAC – March 12

WAC – March 12

Big 12 – March 13

Colonial – March 13

Missouri Valley – March 13

Northeast – March 13

Patriot League – March 13

Southland – March 13

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

