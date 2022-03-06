2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker
The road to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four gets underway with conference tournaments all over the country, which will help determine the Field of 68.
The winners of each of those tournaments will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Committee determines the rest of the field through a selection process. The entire field is revealed on March 13.
The Final Four will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target City in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions.
Conference tournament began on March 1 and will continue through March 13. The Big 12 Tournament is March 10-13 in Kansas City.
The first automatic bid will be determined on March 5 when the Ohio Valley Conference plays its championship game.
We will track the automatic bids for each conference leading up to Selection Sunday. Below is the tracker, which includes the conference, the day of its championship game and, once it is determined, its champion. The list below is in order by the date the automatic bid is decided.
2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Automatic Bids
Ohio Valley – Belmont
ACC – March 6
Atlantic 10 – March 6
Big Ten – March 6
Big South – March 6
Pac-12 – March 6
SEC – March 6
Southern – March 6
Big East – March 7
Sun Belt – March 7
Horizon League – March 8
Summit – March 8
West Coast – March 8
Mountain West – March 9
American Athletic – March 10
America East – March 11
Big Sky – March 11
Atlantic Sun – March 12
Big West – March 12
Conference USA – March 12
Ivy League – March 12
MAAC – March 12
Mid-American – March 12
MEAC – March 12
SWAC – March 12
WAC – March 12
Big 12 – March 13
Colonial – March 13
Missouri Valley – March 13
Northeast – March 13
Patriot League – March 13
Southland – March 13
