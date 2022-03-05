Skip to main content

No. 9 Texas Longhorns Cruise Past Oklahoma State 65-50

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns defeat Oklahoma State 65-50 in the final game hosted at the Frank Erwin Center

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 9 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team dominated, defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 65-50. It was only fitting that this win occurred during the last home game to be played in the Frank Erwin Center.

The 45-year-old Erwin center is being replaced by the Moody Center, a new $338 million multipurpose arena.

Second-year coach Vic Schaefer led his team to finish the season with eight straight wins.

Both teams had a slow start until Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor scored a layup for the Longhorns. Texas began the game shooting 2-8 from the field.

The Longhorns proceeded to turn it up on the defensive end, locking down the Cowgirls offense to nine points in the first quarter. Additionally, Texas forced 12 first-half turnovers.

From then on, Texas ran away with the game, taking a 40-20 going into the break.

More of the same ensued in the third quarter, with a balanced Longhorns attack including contributions from freshman Rori Harmon, Audrey Warren, and Lauren Ebo.

Ebo led the way for the Horns, putting up an impressive stat line of 17 points, six rebounds and two assists.

USATSI_17795212
USATSI_17794980
USATSI_16921549

Oklahoma State was able to close the deficit to 11 points, but ultimately it wasn’t enough for the Cowgirls to have a comeback.

Both teams were pretty sloppy on the offensive end, with 35 total turnovers between the two teams.

Next up, the Longhorns will await to hear who their opponents will be in their first-round matchup of the Big 12 Tournament.

