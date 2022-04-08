Payday: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Can Now Sign NIL Deals
Today was a big day for Isidore Newman quarterback and Texas Longhorns prospect Arch Manning. On Thursday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association ruled that high school student-athletes in Louisiana will be able to profit off their name, image, and likeness.
Manning, who sits as the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is still considering where his next home will be. The possible candidates include Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida (where he’ll visit this spring).
Here’s what Isidore Newman High School head coach Nelson Stewart had to say about Manning’s decision:
“I think he’s still very open, but he said he wants to go to practices and sit in meetings. He really is a meat and potatoes kid, he wants to go see the schools, he’s not about the fluff. I think he’s pretty locked in with what he wants to do, but he’s not one of those guys that’s going to announce a list or anything.”
Coach Stewart continued: “He’s being really thorough. He’s going to get through this round and see where it is. He definitely doesn’t have a timeline.”
While many teams are in the race, it will likely come down to just Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. In fact, high school recruiting expert Mike Farrell projects that the Longhorns will land the elite quarterback:
Nevertheless, today’s news is certainly exciting for the young Manning.
