PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns Facing UCF in Final Big 12 Road Series
There was a point in the season where the Texas Longhorns’ (30-19, 15-9) postseason hopes looked dead in the water. They lost a conference series to the BYU Cougars and found themselves floundering with midweek losses to teams like the UTRGV Vaqueros and TAMUCC Islanders.
Since then, though, they have looked like the Texas teams of the past and turned things on down the final stretch of the season. Bagging four straight series wins in conference play, the Longhorns have vaulted themselves into a tie for second place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma Cowboys State and West Virginia Mountaineers. All three find themselves three games behind the Oklahoma Sooners.
They might not be able to catch the Sooners for the conference title with just two series left in Big 12 play, but they can continue to bolster their postseason application. Next up, their final road series against the UCF Knights (30-15, 11-12).
How to watch/listen:
Game 1: Friday at 5 p.m. CT (Big 12 Now on ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m. CT (Big 12 Now on ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 3: Sunday at 12 p.m. CT (Big 12 Now on ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
UCF by the numbers:
- Record: 30-15 (11-12)
- Runs scored: 305
- Runs allowed: 206
- Team avg.: .287
- Team avg. against: .222
- Team ERA: 4.17
UCF wins this series if…
It can keep up the strong pitching showing and shut down one of the best lineups in the conference. Doing so is of course much easier said than done, just ask teams like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. While both kept Texas down for one game, neither could do so for all three games in the respective series as the Longhorns’ bats came to life.
When the long ball and extra base hits are there, this Texas lineup is potent from top to bottom. The best course of action for the Knights to pull a series win out is force the Longhorns to play small ball, something they have struggled to do at times. Failing to do so, however, could see them continue to rack up absurd offensive numbers and leave Orlando with a series victory.
Texas wins this series if…
It can get three strong performances from the starting rotation. When they’re on, the trio of Max Grubbs, Ace Whitehead and Lebarron Johnson Jr. are a hard stable to hit against even for the best lineups. Which, the Knights have shown they can be as evidenced by their gaudy offensive numbers. Limiting their ability to do damage is key.
Since Johnson has become the Sunday starter, the Longhorns have seemingly managed to get a solid start from just two of three starters in some combination. Facing UFC, though, the urgency to get all three deep into the game is paramount. If they can do so then they have a great chance of coming home with their fifth straight conference series win in their pocket.