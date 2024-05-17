Texas Longhorns Transfer Dillon Mitchell Announces Decision
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns five-star forward Dillon Mitchell has made his transfer decision and will be staying in the Big 12 for a third season.
Per multiple reports Friday, Mitchell has committed to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats next season. He confirmed the news with a retweet on his official X (Twitter) account.
The Longhorns played Cincinnati just once in Big 12 play this past season. In the thrilling 74-73 win for Texas, Mitchell logged 37 minutes while posting 10 points and four rebounds.
Mitchell has started 71 of 72 games the past two seasons. He averaged a career-best 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, which included eight double-doubles. His rebounding average was second-highest in the Big 12 this past season behind only Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson.
Despite starting every game as a freshman, Mitchell averaged 4.3 points, the fourth-fewest on the team, on a roster that was loaded with veterans. However, he had a notable leap this past season.
Some of his best performances as a sophomore included a career- and game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds in an 81-71 loss to No. 5 UConn on Nov. 20. He then had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-72 overtime loss to No. 4 Houston on Jan. 29.