Rori Harmon Named Honorable Mention All-American

Longhorn freshman was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend

Texas freshman guard Rori Harmon was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Harmon was the only Texas player to make the team, but she was one of five Big 12 players selected.

Harmon is coming off her best stretch of play for the season, which led her to be named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend in Kansas City. Harmon and the Longhorns won the tournament for the first time since 2003.

Rori Harmon Shay Holle, DeYona Gaston Texas Longhorns

Harmon averaged 22 points in the tournament, including a career-high 30 points in the semifinal overtime victory over Iowa State. Harmon hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the start of the overtime to put the Longhorns in control.

Entering the NCAA Tournament Harmon is averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals. The Longhorns are hosting first- and second-round games beginning on Friday, when No. 2 seeded Texas faces No. 15 seeded Davidson at 7 p.m. at the Erwin Center.

Harmon has started 30 of 32 games this year, and she was recognized by the Big 12 coaches as the Freshman of the Year. She also earned selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, Defensive Team and Second Team.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was named to the first team, while Iowa State forward Ashley Joens and Kansas State center Ayoka Lee were named to the second team. Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson was also named honorable mention.

Rori Harmon Aliyah Matharu Audrey Warren

2021-22 AP Women’s All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Haley Jones, Stanford

SECOND TEAM

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Aneesah Morrow; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Elissa Cunane, NC State

THIRD TEAM

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Cameron Brink, Stanford; Angel Reese, Maryland

HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)

Shakira Austin, Mississippi; Kiersten Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Grace Berger, Indiana; Paige Bueckers, UConn; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Jennifer Coleman, Navy; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Jasmine Dickey, James Madison; Emily Engstler, Louisville; Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo; Shaylee Gonzales, BYU; Destanni Henderson, South Carolina; Rori Harmon, Texas; Jordan Horston, Tennessee; Abby Meyers, Princeton; Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Cate Reese, Arizona; Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Christyn Williams, UConn; Macee Williams, IUPUI; Katelyn Young, Murray State.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.