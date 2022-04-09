As the former Texas golfer took control of the Masters, he drew inspiration from a two-time champion known for precision

Scottie Scheffler’s five-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Masters came on a Friday in which many players fell victim to dry conditions and strong winds. Even five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods said it was “swirling all over the place.”

Scheffler told reporters that the wind was so strong during his front nine that sand was flying out of the traps.

So how did Scheffler turn a day in which he admits that he would have been happy with even par into a day in which he fired a 5-under 67 and took control of the tournament?

He drew inspiration from a former Masters champion with a reputation for precise play and canny strategy, one who just happened to the first world’s No. 1 player when the World Golf Rankings were created. Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world this week.

“One of my goals coming into (Friday) with the way the wind was, (caddie) Teddy (Scott) and I talked about it, we are just going to try to play this golf course like Bernhard Langer does and just kind of plot your way around,” Scheffler said. “The guy seems to play good every year, and he is — I don't know how old he is now. He's not young, he's definitely one of the older guys in the field here, and he continues to beat people around this golf course.”

Langer, by the way, is 64 years old, and as a two-time Masters champion (1985, 1993) he is welcome to play in the event as long as he wants. But while most 64-year-olds are preparing for retirement, he is still a fixture on the 50-and-over Champions Tour. Heck, he won the Chubb Classic in February, making him the oldest player to win a Champions Tour event. He also won the 2021 Schwab Cup as the Champions Tour’s top player.

In 2020, at 63, Langer shot an opening-round 68 at Augusta. He finished in eighth place in 2014.

Langer didn’t make the cut on Friday, as he finished 8-over for the first two rounds. But that doesn’t mean he’s not worth emulating.

Why? Langer traditionally chooses precision over brawn. Even in his prime, he was more likely to choose a strategically safer shot to set up his approach rather than try to overcook a drive and risk ending up in the dense woods around Augusta National.

Scheffler has had precision these past two days — he’s hit 23 out of 28 fairways in his first two rounds. He also has power — he’s had several drives better than 300 yards. But he’s chosen strategic shots in those situations that demand it. He’s also shown great escapability when those strategic shots don’t go his way.

His final hole on Friday demanded that. His drive sailed right, and after catching a break with a shot that demanded a shot through a pair of pine trees, he pitched to less than 10 feet before missing his birdie putt.

Scheffler said he actually enjoys those moments where he has to lean on that part of his game, something he honed at Texas when his driving wasn’t as accurate. Getting into trouble requires shaping shots, something he’s proven adept at as he’s won three of his last five starts. Scheffler is trying to become the first PGA Tour player to win four out of six starts since Jason Day did it in 2015.

Day’s run included a major title, the PGA Championship.

Augusta National requires both skills — the ability to plot your way around the course like Langer and the ability to shape shots in different ways like Scheffler.

He’s lost count of the number of ways he’s hit the ball so far this week.

“I couldn't put a number on it,” Scheffler said. “I mean every shot is a little bit different. I have different feels for different things. But every shot is pretty much different, especially when you get 25- to 30-mile-an-hour gusts out there. I mean, every shot is its own challenge for sure around this golf course.”

