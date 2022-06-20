Skip to main content

Scottie Scheffler Sets PGA Tour Record at U.S. Open

The former Texas All-American has 10 more events to add to what has been an incredible 2021-22 season

Scottie Scheffler may not have won the U.S. Open on Sunday, but his winnings at the event helped him set a PGA Tour record for most earnings in a single season.

Scheffler was already have a career season, but with the $1,557,687 he pocketed for his tie for second at the Open, he pushed his 2021-22 PGA Tour earnings to $12,896,849.

The preview record was held by another former Texas golfer, Jordan Spieth, who won $12,030,465 in the 2014-15 season.

Scheffler can only add to the total. There are 10 events left this season, and Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Scheffler finished at 5-under in the U.S. Open on Sunday, tied for second with Will Zalatoris. Matt Fitzpatrick won the event at 6-under.

He capped an incredible stretch of spring golf at the Masters in April, as he won his first major championship by five shots with a 12-under-par score. At that point, he was already the world’s No. 1-ranked player, and he’s still in that spot. He became the first player to make the Masters his first win after becoming the world’s No. 1 player since Ian Woosnam did it in 1991.

Before that Scheffler had a breakthrough, winning his first three PGA Tour events — the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club. He’s already won $11.3 million this season.

Since his Masters win, Scheffler has played in six tournament and missed the cut just one time, which just happened to be at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he shot a 6-over 146.

He finished in a tie for 18th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and in a tie for 15th at the AT&T Byron Nelson. After missing the cut at the PGA, he came in second at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth and finished in a tie for 18th at the Canadian Open leading into the U.S. Open.

