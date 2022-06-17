Scottie Scheffler Making Move at U.S. Open

The defending Masters champion is taking aim at winning his second major title after moving into Top 10

Scottie Scheffler has his sights set on claiming his second major championship as he is now two shots out of the lead after 36 holes at the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on Friday.

Scheffler turned in a 3-under-par 67 on Friday, after carding an even-par 70 on Thursday. That vaulted Scheffler into a tie for eighth place with Nick Hardy, Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers and Brian Harman.

Former PGA and Open championship winner Collin Morikawa is tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen at 5-under, with Morikawa shooting a 4-under-par 66.

Two former U.S. Open champions are a shot back at 4-under — Jon Rahm, the defending champion, and Rory McIlroy. They are also tied with Americans Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler and Aaron Wise.

Jordan Spieth, a former Texas golfer who is also a former U.S. Open champion, is tied for 40th place at 2-over-par. He came in two shots above the cut line of 4-over.

Scheffler tees off at 2:01 p.m. central time with NeSmith. Spieth tees off at 10:22 a.m. with Wil Besseling.

Scheffler is in the midst of the best season of his PGA Tour career, as he is No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

He capped his incredible stretch of spring golf at the Masters in April, as he won his first major championship by five shots with a 12-under-par score. At that point, he was already the world’s No. 1-ranked player, and he’s still in that spot. He became the first player to make the Masters his first win after becoming the world’s No. 1 player since Ian Woosnam did it in 1991.

Before that Scheffler had a breakthrough, winning his first three PGA Tour events — the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club. He’s already won $11.3 million this season.

Since his Masters win, Scheffler has played in five tournaments and missed the cut just one time, which just happened to be at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he shot a 6-over 146.

He finished in a tie for 18th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and in a tie for 15th at the AT&T Byron Nelson. After missing the cut at the PGA, he came in second at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth and finished in a tie for 18th at the Canadian Open last week.

