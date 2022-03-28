Skip to main content

Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Now World No. 1 After Dell Match Play Win

The former Longhorns golfer now has three wins this season, but the first in his former college home

Scottie Scheffler won his third PGA Tour title in 2022, as he won the WGC Match Play Challenge at Austin Country Club on Sunday.

The win moves Scheffler to the world's No. 1 overall ranking, moving in front of John Rahm and Collin Morikawa.

The former Longhorn needed to win two matches on Sunday to claim the title. First, he defeated Dustin Johnson in a semifinal, winning 3 and 1. Then, in the title match, he beat Kevin Kisner, 4 and 3.

Scheffler’s match with Kisner amounted to a blowout by match-play standards. Scheffler took the lead on the second hole and never relinquished it.

The match ended on the 15th hole after Kisner failed to make a 24-foot birdie that would have extended the match.

Scheffler picked up a measure of redemption with the win, as he lost to Billy Horschel in the 2021 championship match.

With The Masters two weeks away, Scheffler is playing the best golf of his career. With the victory, he is not only No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour, he moved into the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler won the Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Weekend and then won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month. He has nearly $5.3 million in prize money this season, with the majority of it coming in the past two months.

Scheffler finished No. 22 in the FedEx Cup rankings last season with $4.5 million in prize money and eight Top 10 finishes. But the Phoenix Open was his first career PGA Tour win.

Scheffler has played in The Masters twice, finishing in a tie for 19th in 2020 and a tie for 18th in 2021. But he enters this edition with three straight Top 10 finishes in the last three major championships. He finished tied for eighth in the PGA Championship, tied for seventh in the U.S. Open and tied for eighth in the Open Championship.

