Oklahoma, Texas Play to Final Seconds in Norman

The Longhorns missed three chances to take the lead in the final minute as the Sooners snapped Texas' four-game winning streak

Liz Scott’s layup with four seconds left lifted the Oklahoma Sooners past the Texas Longhorns, 65-63, in a Top 25 Big 12 women’s basketball matchup on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The No. 18 Sooners (18-3, 7-2 in Big 12) made their final three shots of the game, while the Longhorns (15-4, 5-3) went the final four minutes of the game without a field goal.

Still, Texas had a 63-61 lead with 1:49 left after two free throws by Joanne Allen-Taylor. After that, Longhorns guard Rori Harmon had a steal on the Sooners’ next possession. But she then turned the ball over as Nevaeh Tot stole the ball for the Sooners. From there, Madi Williams tied the game at 63-all with 1:16 left on a layup.

Texas then had two chances to regain the lead. Harmon missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. After the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson rebounded the ball, she lost it and Kyndall Hunter took a shot at a 3-pointer for Texas with 30 seconds left. But she missed and Robertson rebounded.

Scott then drew a foul on the made layup. After missing a free throw that would have made it a three-point game, Hunter grabbed the rebound and Texas took a time out. After the time out, Texas got the ball to Harmon, who missed another 3-pointer to win the game.

The game was a big one and not just because it was the Red River Rivalry game. With the victory, Oklahoma remained in a first-place tie in the Big 12 standings with Iowa State. Texas is now a game behind and faces Baylor twice next week.

The Texas defense, one of the best in the country, held the Sooners well below their season average of 87 points per game, second-best in the nation. But, the Sooners’ defense did enough to keep Texas from building more than a three-point lead any point in the game.

Harmon led Texas with a double-double — 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists. Aliyah Matharu and Aaliyah Moore each had 10 points.

Madi Williams led Oklahoma with 23 points, while Robertson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelbie Washington added 10 points.

