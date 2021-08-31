Stop Sleeping On Ragin Cajuns? Texas Players Aren't

Just because Louisiana isn't a Power 5 program, doesn't mean they can't pull off the upset

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown isn't worried about the conference attached to any team's name. A loss can come on any given Saturday.

This Saturday when the No. 21 Longhorns take the field, they'll be favored to take down the likes of No. 23 Louisiana. That's on paper.

What happens when the whistle blows?

"I see a very well put-together group," Overshown said Tuesday. "They have 21 of their 22 starters returning, so they know how to play with each other...They're a heck of a football team."

No one said the Steve Sarkisian era was starting off with a breeze. Instead, a bang is knocking on the door for the first two weeks. The Alabama offensive coordinator that helped set records in Tuscaloosa now will be asked to bring that same mentality to the Forty Acres.

There isn't a warm-up game for Sark to adjust his play-calling. The "All Gas, No Brakes" motto is going to be at the forefront against Billy Napier and his staff.

Don't think Sarkisian isn't impressed with what the fellow Nick Saban disciple has done during his time in Lafayette.

"You can see he has really great command of their organization," Sarkisian said of Napier Friday. "They play well together. Those kids are motivated and they play hard. So, I'm really happy for Billy. He's done a great job."

Napier deserves credit for his three seasons with the program. Over the past two years, the Ragin Cajuns are 21-4, including pulling off the upset last fall in the season opener against fellow Big 12 club Iowa State.

Louisiana finished 10-1 last season. They could be a perfect 12-0 with how the schedule is playing out.

The first stop to perfection? A trip to Austin with a team going through a transition of head coaches and quarterbacks.

There are certainly worse places to kick off a new campaign.

"(Louisiana), they're a good, veteran team," wide receiver Josh Moore said. "The rankings don't really matter, in my opinion. At the end of the day, you've still got to come out and play football in between the lines to prove what your rank is. We're looking forward to Saturday and doing what we do best."

Louisiana returns Levi Lewis under center, who needs 11 touchdowns to break Jake Delhomme's record all-time in passing. They also bring back all five starters on the offense, as well all three starting wide receivers.

In fact, the only piece from an offense that averaged 33.6 points per game that won't return is Elijah Mitchell, who currently is on the San Francisco 49ers.

For as good as the offense can be, the defense could be better. Last season, the Ragin Cajuns dominated on defense, and return 10 starters as well. They finished top 35 in point allowed (22.0) and yards allowed (355.4 yards).

It's their run defense, however, that could be the Achilles heel. Last season. they allowed seven 100-plus rushing performances, including a 103-yard performance from FBS leading rusher Breece Hall at Iowa State.

Maybe that plays in Texas' favor? After all, they could have the top running back in the country in Bijan Robinson leading the way.

"I love playing against our defense, but you know at some point, you just want to play against somebody else," Robinson said. "That's a talented team over there."

Robinson is coming off his two best games of the 2020 season, in which he rushed for 172 and 183 yards against Kansas State and Colorado, respectively. Sarkisian has stated they intend to expand his carries in 2021.

A season opener against a highly underrated team might be the best chance of setting that standard early.

"I just love playing against that kind of a team and that kind of a challenge," Robinson said. "I'm just ready to go against them."

