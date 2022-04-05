Texas Athletics Announces New NIL Partnership

When the NCAA passed the Name, Image and Likeness law in the summer of 2021, it was only a matter of time before it changed college athletics forever. As a result of NIL rules, college athletes are now able to capitalize on their name and image, as the name implies, for monetary gains.

It didn't take long for Texas athletes to take advantage of NIL rules, as they took advantage of the massive brand recognition that comes when they wear the burnt orange and white uniforms recognized by millions of people across the country.

USA Today Sporst Bijan Robinson

Now, almost a year later, Texas athletics has announced they will be partnering with Opendorse, an NIL company that is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry.

Through this partnership, Longhorn athletes will be able to create their own Opendorse profile that will allow them to tailor it to what they hope to gain out of NIL. Once they create these profiles, they will be able to hear pitches for NIL opportunities from businesses, vendors, etc. and be compensated fairly for them.

“This is another exciting step in our ever-growing and always evolving efforts in supporting our student-athletes in the world of name, image and likeness, and the many opportunities it presents,” said Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. “The launch of the new, Opendorse-powered LEVERAGE Lineup is in response to the enormous level of interest Texas fans, supporters and companies have in partnering with our student-athletes on name, image and likeness activities. Our Texas Longhorns Marketplace is another resource as we strive to remain on the cutting edge of this new space with access, education and compliance.”

Texas' athletes will undoubtedly be some of the most sought after NIL recipients, as the brand recognition and the weight the University of Texas name carries will see athletes with countless NIL opportunities.

Andrew Jones

“Texas Athletics will be a powerhouse in the NIL era,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “The program’s nationwide support and brand strength is second-to-none in college sports. With LEVERAGE Lineup, every Longhorns fan and alumni can now find, pitch and support every Texas student-athlete with one proven platform. NIL is here to stay, and University of Texas student-athletes are poised to benefit in a big way.”

There is no telling what opportunities will come out of this new partnership with Opendorse for Texas athletics. However, when you feature names like Quinn Ewers, Rori Harmon and countless other talented athletes, it is safe to say there will be no shortage of NIL offers coming in the near future.

Rori Harmon

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.