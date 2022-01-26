Skip to main content

Multiple Longhorns Earn Big 12 Baseball Preseason Honors

Despite losing a few key players to the MLB Draft, the expectations are still sky-high in Austin

After coming up one game short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals against Vanderbilt this past June, the Texas Longhorns are in championship-or-bust mode entering the 2022 season.

And on Wednesday, those expectations were solidified, as multiple Longhorns received recognition with the release of the Big 12 Baseball 2022 Preseason Awards. 

Sophomore starting pitcher Pete Hansen was named the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year after leading the conference with a 1.88 ERA in 2021. He was an integral part in Texas' success on the mound last season, as he posted a 9-1 record with 80 strikeouts. 

The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was also released, as the Longhorns had seven players make the list, which led the conference. 

Along with Hansen, catcher Silas Ardoin, infielder Mitchell Daly, shortstop Trey Faltine, designated hitter Ivan Melendez, starting pitcher Trisitan Stevens, and pitcher Aaron Witt were named All-Big 12. 

Stevens and Melendez were both unanimous selections. 

Despite losing a handful of players to the MLB draft like star pitcher Ty Madden (Detroit Tigers), third-baseman Cam Williams (Kansas City Royals), first-baseman Zach Zubia (Miami Marlins), and outfielder Mike Antico (St. Louis Cardinals), Texas has retained a talented roster that should be capable of replicating the success of last year's team. 

The Longhorns begin the 2022 season at home against Rice on Friday, Feb. 18.

