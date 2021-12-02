Texas Baseball Receives Three New Commits
Over the past week, the Texas Longhorns Baseball team picked up some impressive talent, receiving three commitments from across the nation.
The commits include Jon Shields (2023), Chance Covert II (2024), and Jack McKernan (2025).
Here’s what each commit had to say on Twitter:
Shields:
I am very excited to announce my commitment as a baseball player to the University of Texas. I can’t wait to further my academic studies and my baseball career at this amazing program. Now the real work begins. #HookEm @TexasBaseball
Covert:
I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Texas. I would like to thank God for this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout the journey. I am thrilled to be a Longhorn. Hook’EM
McKernan:
I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce that I have committed to The University of Texas to continue my academic and baseball career. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates for helping me along the way. #HookEm #commited
Texas is coming off of the heels of a successful 2021 season and will enter 2022 with even higher expectations.
Last season, the Longhorns made it to the College World Series semifinals where they fell to the eventual national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
