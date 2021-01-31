Texas Revenue: $200 Million - Burnt Orange In The Black

"The Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

Even in a pandemic time, the University of Texas athletic department under athletic director Chris Del Conte is a massive money-maker.

UT athletics managed an impressive $22.1 million profit for the 2019-20 athletic year, according to audited figures via the Austin American-Statesman. The total revenue dropped 10 percent and more than $23 million down to $200.8 million from the previous year due to COVID-related issues.

Nevertheless, football as the driving force - as expensive as it is - kept the athletic department profitable.

“It’s been a trying and difficult time for us all, but I’m proud of our entire team’s effort to put us in the best possible position to be successful,” Del Conte told the Statesman.

UT football revenue totaled strength of $146.8 million, per the annual audit by Austin accounting firm Maxwell, Locke & Ritter. The school gained $44.1 million, accumulated $33.6 million in football donations, earned $26.6 million through licensing and sponsorships and took in $20.6 million in media rights.

As the newspaper points out, "The UT athletic department is a self-sustaining operation. No public money is used for any aspect of UT athletics.'' And in total, specific to the football program, the University of Texas has $41.8 million in expenses (quite a budget) but $146.8 million in football revenue. And that profit of almost $105 million is the financial foundation for all other programs in the athletic department.

The Statesman also points out that "the Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

CONTINUE READING: Texas QB Competition: Coach Sark Reveals His 4 Keys