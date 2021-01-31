NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Texas Revenue: $200 Million - Burnt Orange In The Black

"The Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''
Author:
Publish date:

Even in a pandemic time, the University of Texas athletic department under athletic director Chris Del Conte is a massive money-maker.

UT athletics managed an impressive $22.1 million profit for the 2019-20 athletic year, according to audited figures via the Austin American-Statesman. The total revenue dropped 10 percent and more than $23 million down to $200.8 million from the previous year due to COVID-related issues.

Nevertheless, football as the driving force - as expensive as it is - kept the athletic department profitable.

“It’s been a trying and difficult time for us all, but I’m proud of our entire team’s effort to put us in the best possible position to be successful,” Del Conte told the Statesman.

UT football revenue totaled strength of $146.8 million, per the annual audit by Austin accounting firm Maxwell, Locke & Ritter. The school gained $44.1 million, accumulated $33.6 million in football donations, earned $26.6 million through licensing and sponsorships and took in $20.6 million in media rights.

As the newspaper points out, "The UT athletic department is a self-sustaining operation. No public money is used for any aspect of UT athletics.'' And in total, specific to the football program, the University of Texas has $41.8 million in expenses (quite a budget) but $146.8 million in football revenue. And that profit of almost $105 million is the financial foundation for all other programs in the athletic department.

The Statesman also points out that "the Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

CONTINUE READING: Texas QB Competition: Coach Sark Reveals His 4 Keys

del conte
News

Texas Revenue: $200 Million - Burnt Orange In The Black

"The Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

WATCH - Sam At The Senior Bowl: Texas Ex QB Ehlinger Tosses TD

Two products of the University of Texas, on weigh-in day at the Senior Bowl - one stood out (in one case) and maybe one did not (in another case). But now comes Game Day ...

Screen Shot 2021-01-30 at 10.09.30 AM
News

Texas Re-Offers 2022 Star West Coast QB

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian reaffirmed their interest in a big-time west coast quarterback prospect on Friday

texas field flags
News

Texas QB Competition: Coach Sark Reveals His 4 Keys

Steve Sarkisian knows what he's looking for in a Texans Longhorns quarterback. And it seems to come down to four keys.

USATSI_15249020
News

Texas MBB Matchup With Kentucky Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Saturday night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled due to COVID-19 Issues within the Kentucky program.

5b8c85a30fa4483e81d161cd9d41a6a2
Football

Texas Early Signing Day Recap: Will Sarkisian Provide Boost?

With 2021's National Signing Day quickly approaching, it is time to take a look at how the Texas Longhorns fared in the Early Signing Period.

USATSI_13304961
News

Choate Officially Joins Longhorns As LB Coach

Jeff Choate was officially named the Longhorns linebackers coach on Thursday afternoon after reports surfaced that he had been the favorite for the job last week.

USATSI_15430370
News

Longhorns Star Freshman Named Karl Malone Award Finalist

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday, which goes to the nation's top power forward