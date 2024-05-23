WATCH: New Video Evidence Reveals Moments Leading Up to Scottie Scheffler's Arrest
AUSTIN -- New video evidence released Thursday shows the moments before former Texas Longhorns golfer and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested upon entering the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. prior to the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship on May 17.
Scheffler, who still faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding officer directing traffic, was quickly released and teed off later that morning. However, Louisville Police Department officer Bryan Gillison did not have his bodycam on, leading many to question how everything went down.
Take a look at the video, per sports law attorney John Nucci:
Per reports from Brody Miller of The Athletic, the current charges against Scheffler won't be dropped at this time.
"Charges against Scottie Scheffler will not be dropped at this time as the judicial process continues. LPD says there is still no video of the initial incident, just pole footage of the arrest,"
Scheffler released a statement following his release on May 17, calling the situation a "big misunderstanding."
“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.
“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”