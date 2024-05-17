Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement After Arrest: 'Big Misunderstanding'
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns golfer and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler released a statement following his arrest and ensuing release Friday morning ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY.
Scheffler, who still faces four charges, told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that his involvement in the traffic situation outside of the golf club was a "big misunderstanding."
“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.
“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”
Scheffler has officially teed off at Valhalla as of 10:10 a.m. ET.