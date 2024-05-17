Texas Longhorns Ex Scottie Scheffler Arrested, Faces Four Charges Ahead of PGA Championship
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns golfer and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler found himself in some unexpected trouble Friday morning ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY.
Per reports from ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Scheffler, the current world No. 1, was arrested following a traffic "misunderstanding" on Friday in which he tried to drive past a police officer in order to enter Valhalla after being told to stop. The officer then detained Scheffler after he exited the vehicle before his ensuing arrest.
Darlington tweeted: "The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs."
Further reports on ESPN's "Get Up!" revealed that Scheffler, 27, has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding officer directing traffic. However, Scheffler has reportedly already been released, as video captured him entering the golf club following his arrest.
His scheduled tee time is 10:08 a.m. ET.