Texas Sweeps Kansas in Needed Series Win

The Longhorns just swept the Kansas Jayhawks. What does that mean for Texas?

The Texas Longhorns baseball team swept the Kansas Jayhawks over the the three-game series that spanned from Thursday to Saturday evening. After a disappointing mid-week loss to Texas A&M the Longhorns needed to showcase their best stuff against conference opponents.

Saturday's game, which ensured the sweep, saw three Longhorns homer in Cam Williams, Ivan Melendez and Mike Antico which meant Texas won 11-2.

Friday night was no different in which Texas shutout Kansas 7-0 in conference play. As discussed this past week, if Texas hoped to solidify themselves as a top club in the nation then they needed to have a strong series against Kansas.

They did just that as their Thursday night game once again showed they that they were the better team when they defeated Jawhawks 5-2.

Perhaps the most impressive performances were from the Longhorns stars. Texas pitcher Ty Madden allowed just one earned run over eight innings on Thursday. In the same vein, starting pitcher Kolby Kubichek gave up just two runs in six innings on Saturday. Meanwhile, the best performance of the weekend came from Tristan Stevens in which he pitched seven shutout innings enroute to the victory.

As mentioned after the mid-week game, if Texas hopes to be successful they will not only have to dominate conference play, but the pitching staff will need to step up. This past weekend proved that both of those factors are completely in play and that the Longhorns have every chance of succeeding at the national level.

Texas A&M in the mid-week may have been a blip, but the thrashing of Kansas certainly wasn't.

Games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin are on tap for mid-week this upcoming week. Additionally, Kansas State, a conference rival, will make the trip to Austin next weekend. All five games are matchups that heavily favor the Longhorns and their pursuit of Omaha will be on the line.

As it stands, the Longhorns sit with a 20-8 record, and will look to add not just to their record but their national ranking. The talent and coaching is their. The pitching and lineup now have to execute.

