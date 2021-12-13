Talented Texas LB Announces His Return for Next Season

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo Will Return For Senior Season

    The Texas defense retains a valuable piece for the 2022 season
    The Texas Longhorns' defense secured a key returning player for next season on Sunday, as EDGE linebacker Ovie Oghoufo announced on social media that he will remain a Longhorn for his upcoming senior season.

    Oghoufo’s Twitter caption left no doubt where his focus is heading into the offseason. 

    The choice to run it back in 2022 for Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense could end up proving huge for a Texas team that has seen major roster overturn so far this offseason with more changes likely coming in the near future.

    As a transfer from Notre Dame, Oghoufo entered this season with some expectations but didn’t disappoint.

    He posted career-high numbers in nearly every category. His 42 total tackles were nearly double than what he had in three seasons in South Bend (22 total tackles).

    Oghoufo also recorded an impressive 21 solo tackles, two pass deflections, and two sacks.

    His best game was arguably the season-opener against Louisiana, as Oghoufo tallied seven total tackles, one solo, and one sack as Texas picked up the win.

    The Michigan native was a consistent presence for Texas’ defense all season long and it doesn’t seem like that will change during Steve Sarkisian’s second year at the head-coaching helm. 

    Look for Oghoufo to build off of what was a career year this past season.

