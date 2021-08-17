How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

"I want be able to perform and perform at a high level," former University of Texas offensive tackle Sam Comsi said following his weekend debut in the NFL. "Being able to have the opportunity is huge and I know that's not given, that's earned. I'm going to try to earn that position."

So far, so earned, as far as Pro Football Focus is concerned.

Cosmi, the Washington Football Team's second-round pick, performed well in the 22-13 loss at New England - that according to most accounts, from fans and media and people inside the building. But it's also fun to see PFF's grades ...

Especially if they coincide with the "grades'' handed out by hopeful fans.

PFF adds Cosmi's individual work ...

All of this makes Cosmi the third-highest-graded offensive lineman of the NFL preseason's opening week. What does it really mean?

Back to work, mostly.

"I was really excited, just trying to get the jitters out on the first drive," Cosmi said. "I was super-stoked to be out here and be able to perform and take what I've been practicing and put on the field."

According to Pro Football Focus, he did just that. Not only was he an elite-level grade-earner among rookie linemen, but also, he was the highest-graded rookie on either team, finishing with an 81.8.



