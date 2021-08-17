August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''
Author:

"I want be able to perform and perform at a high level," former University of Texas offensive tackle Sam Comsi said following his weekend debut in the NFL. "Being able to have the opportunity is huge and I know that's not given, that's earned. I'm going to try to earn that position."

So far, so earned, as far as Pro Football Focus is concerned.

Cosmi, the Washington Football Team's second-round pick, performed well in the 22-13 loss at New England - that according to most accounts, from fans and media and people inside the building. But it's also fun to see PFF's grades ...

Especially if they coincide with the "grades'' handed out by hopeful fans.

PFF adds Cosmi's individual work ...

All of this makes Cosmi the third-highest-graded offensive lineman of the NFL preseason's opening week. What does it really mean?

Recommended Articles

cosmi 76
News

How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

NFL
Play
Football

He's No. 1? Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson Projects as Top Breakout Star

Athlon Sports projects top-25 breakout running backs for 2021, praises Texas star Bijan Robinson

_big_felix_javan_b1302_mercer
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Ex Javan Felix Gets Coaching Job

The former Longhorn point guard will continue his basketball journey in his hometown

Back to work, mostly.

"I was really excited, just trying to get the jitters out on the first drive," Cosmi said. "I was super-stoked to be out here and be able to perform and take what I've been practicing and put on the field."

According to Pro Football Focus, he did just that. Not only was he an elite-level grade-earner among rookie linemen, but also, he was the highest-graded rookie on either team, finishing with an 81.8.

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said of the Longhorns product. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

cosmi 76
News

How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

NFL
Football

He's No. 1? Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson Projects as Top Breakout Star

Athlon Sports projects top-25 breakout running backs for 2021, praises Texas star Bijan Robinson

_big_felix_javan_b1302_mercer
Men's Basketball

Texas Ex Javan Felix Gets Coaching Job

The former Longhorn point guard will continue his basketball journey in his hometown

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns' Ehlinger Named Colts Starter For Preseason Game

After an impressive outing in his preseason NFL Debut, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger has been rewarded

Texas Fan Broll 88
Football

Where Does Texas Football Rank In Final AP Preseason Top-25 Poll?

The Longhorn's latest ranking could shed some light on what's to come for the team during the 2021 season

Jaylon_Guilbeau.0
News

Elite 2022 Longhorns CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country released his new top-3 over the weekend

Abor
Recruiting

Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-6 Finalists

Duncanville EDGE Omari Abor is one of the most sought after defenders in the 2022 class, and just six schools are now in the mix

USATSI_16555692
Longhorns in the pros

Sam Ehlinger Dazzles in NFL Debut

The former Texas quarterback rallied the Colts to 11 points in final eight minutes of comeback win over Carolina