Texas Men, Women's Basketball Stand Firm In AP Rankings

    • November 24, 2021
    Texas Men Stay Put, Women Drop In Latest AP Rankings

    Both the Texas men's and women's basketball team's new AP rankings were revealed this week.
    The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to a solid start this season, and on Tuesday, their latest AP rankings were released. 

    The Longhorn men (3-1) came in at No. 8, while the women (3-1) came in at No. 14.

    The men enjoyed a 2-0 week, defeating Northern Colorado, 62-49, and San Jose State, 79-45, as part of the Abe Lemons Classic. As the week continued, forward Timmy Allen continued to assert himself as the Longhorn’s No. 1 scoring option, as he poured in 17 points against San Jose State.

    Texas has just one game this week, as the Longhorns will host Cal Baptist on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the Abe Lemons Classic. After the Thanksgiving break, the Longhorns host Sam Houston on Monday, Nov. 29, in a game at the Longhorns’ old home, Gregory Gymnasium, in a game that will only be attended by students.

    The Longhorn women soared 13 points to No. 12 after beating Stanford last Sunday. Texas beat Southeast Missouri, 88-47, at mid-week before falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 74-70, in overtime. Head coach Vic Schaefer was without two of his highly-touted freshmen, Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter, due to injury. Guard Ashley Warren had to be helped from the floor in overtime after taking a hard hit to the floor while chasing a rebound.

    Like the men, the Texas women have just one game this week, as it hosts CSUN on Saturday at 1 p.m.

    Matthew Postins

