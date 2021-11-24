Texas Men, Women's Basketball Stand Firm In AP Rankings

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to a solid start this season, and on Tuesday, their latest AP rankings were released.

The Longhorn men (3-1) came in at No. 8, while the women (3-1) came in at No. 14.

The men enjoyed a 2-0 week, defeating Northern Colorado, 62-49, and San Jose State, 79-45, as part of the Abe Lemons Classic. As the week continued, forward Timmy Allen continued to assert himself as the Longhorn’s No. 1 scoring option, as he poured in 17 points against San Jose State.

Texas has just one game this week, as the Longhorns will host Cal Baptist on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the Abe Lemons Classic. After the Thanksgiving break, the Longhorns host Sam Houston on Monday, Nov. 29, in a game at the Longhorns’ old home, Gregory Gymnasium, in a game that will only be attended by students.

The Longhorn women soared 13 points to No. 12 after beating Stanford last Sunday. Texas beat Southeast Missouri, 88-47, at mid-week before falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 74-70, in overtime. Head coach Vic Schaefer was without two of his highly-touted freshmen, Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter, due to injury. Guard Ashley Warren had to be helped from the floor in overtime after taking a hard hit to the floor while chasing a rebound.

Like the men, the Texas women have just one game this week, as it hosts CSUN on Saturday at 1 p.m.

