Texas Men Stay Put, Women Drop In Latest AP Rankings
The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to a solid start this season, and on Tuesday, their latest AP rankings were released.
The Longhorn men (3-1) came in at No. 8, while the women (3-1) came in at No. 14.
The men enjoyed a 2-0 week, defeating Northern Colorado, 62-49, and San Jose State, 79-45, as part of the Abe Lemons Classic. As the week continued, forward Timmy Allen continued to assert himself as the Longhorn’s No. 1 scoring option, as he poured in 17 points against San Jose State.
Texas has just one game this week, as the Longhorns will host Cal Baptist on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the Abe Lemons Classic. After the Thanksgiving break, the Longhorns host Sam Houston on Monday, Nov. 29, in a game at the Longhorns’ old home, Gregory Gymnasium, in a game that will only be attended by students.
The Longhorn women soared 13 points to No. 12 after beating Stanford last Sunday. Texas beat Southeast Missouri, 88-47, at mid-week before falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 74-70, in overtime. Head coach Vic Schaefer was without two of his highly-touted freshmen, Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter, due to injury. Guard Ashley Warren had to be helped from the floor in overtime after taking a hard hit to the floor while chasing a rebound.
Texas Men, Women's Basketball Stand Firm In AP Rankings
Both the Texas men's and women's basketball team stayed firm in their AP Rankings
Longhorns May Be Without This Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State
Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate
Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?
Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR
Like the men, the Texas women have just one game this week, as it hosts CSUN on Saturday at 1 p.m.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!