NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Texas QB Competition: Coach Sark Reveals His 4 Keys

Steve Sarkisian knows what he's looking for in a Texans Longhorns quarterback. And it seems to come down to four keys.
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Sarkisian played quarterback. He's been a QB coach. He's been an offensive coordinator at the college and NFL level.

Steve Sarkisian knows what he's looking for in a Texans Longhorns quarterback. And it seems to come down to four keys.

1) COMPETITOR

“The first is he has to be an innate competitor,” new UT head coach Sarkisian said in a visit with 104.9 The Horn (via SBNation). “If he’s not, I just think you struggle ... I’ve been fortunate to coach some great ones who have been in a competitors over the year.”

2) LEADERSHIP

“Trying to force leadership on someone is very difficult to do,” Sarkisian said. “I think we can foster it, but I think there has to be some natural leadership in there.”

3) HANDS

“We look for really fast hands, really quick hands,” Sarkisian said. “The game today, with all of the advantage throws in the RPOs and the Aaron Rogers-type deliveries from awkward angles, I think you need really good hands, almost like a shortstop or a second baseman.”

4) ACCURACY

“You can call it accuracy, you can call it whatever ...,'' Sark said. "The goal is to complete the pass and so we need to make sure we’re giving our guys around us the best opportunity to make plays for you at quarterback. So to do that we need to be really accurate.''

Outgoing QB Sam Ehlinger, who is NFL-bound, established those traits as a Longhorn. The competition going forward includes Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, while incoming freshman Charles Wright could also get a look.

"It’s very early,' Sark said. "We've got a long way to go with the position.”

The search - via the four keys - is on.

CONTINUE READING: Sarkisian Speaks On New Texas Longhorns Staff: 'I'm Pumped'

texas field flags
News

Texas QB Competition: Coach Sark Reveals His 4 Keys

Steve Sarkisian knows what he's looking for in a Texans Longhorns quarterback. And it seems to come down to four keys.

USATSI_15249020
News

Texas MBB Matchup With Kentucky Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Saturday night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled due to COVID-19 Issues within the Kentucky program.

5b8c85a30fa4483e81d161cd9d41a6a2
Football

Texas Early Signing Day Recap: Will Sarkisian Provide Boost?

With 2021's National Signing Day quickly approaching, it is time to take a look at how the Texas Longhorns fared in the Early Signing Period.

USATSI_13304961
News

Choate Officially Joins Longhorns As LB Coach

Jeff Choate was officially named the Longhorns linebackers coach on Thursday afternoon after reports surfaced that he had been the favorite for the job last week.

USATSI_15430370
News

Longhorns Star Freshman Named Karl Malone Award Finalist

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday, which goes to the nation's top power forward

rawImage
News

Who Are Longhorns' Top Remaining Targets For 2021?

With college football's National Signing Day less than one week away, we take a look at the Longhorns' top remaining targets for the 2021 class

GettyImages-631147650
News

Sark Speaks On Texas Takeover: 'We're Chasing Greatness'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to fans and alumni via a virtual meeting on Tuesday, outlining his vision for the program going forward

image_handler
News

EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns Ex Dawson on Sark: 'Resume Speaks For Itself'

Former Texas Longhorns kicker Phil Dawson joins LonghornsCountry.com to discuss the recent hiring of Steve Sarkisian, and give his thoughts on the future of the program