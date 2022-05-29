Skip to main content

Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

The Texas Longhorns were not the favorite to beat Arkansas in their NCAA softball super regional series this weekend. But, on Saturday, Texas pulled off the victory, beating the Razorbacks in three games.

It was a big deal for Texas, one of the game’s traditional powers. Texas was unranked going into the NCAA Tournament and hasn’t been to the Women’s College World Series since 2013. Arkansas was the No. 4 team.

It was emotional for both teams in the wake of the final out.

The NCAA has turned these victories into little traditions, the biggest of which is the players getting hats recognizing their accomplishment, along with the ‘Ticket Punched’ sign they hold as a team.

Well, something went awry. Shortly after the game the Longhorn’s catcher, Mary Iakopo, took to Twitter to let everyone know that the Longhorns didn’t get their caps after the game.

Iakopo turned into a thread, with photos of Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oregon State all wearing their hats and holding their ‘Ticket Punched’ sign.

Like those teams, Texas posted a team photo after the win. See the difference?

Another Texas softball player, Hailey Dolcini, pointed out the discrepancy, too.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DSC09642
Play
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
Brad Spence
Play
Recruiting

Texas in Top 10 For Pass Rusher Spence

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Stehly OSU
Play
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship Game

The Longhorns take on the Sooners with the Big 12 tournament title on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte got wind of it and chimed in on Twitter as well.

Eventually, Texas did get their ‘Ticket Punched sign. But it took Katie Cook from the Longhorn Foundation to make a homemade sign for them.

Cook also made Ticket Punched certificates for each player. Texas softball player Camille Corona did a short video to show off the haul late Saturday night.

It’s unclear if the NCAA ever got back in touch with Del Conte. The Women’s College World Series starts June 2 in Oklahoma City.

AP21150677966413
nwasptsouzasuperregional2_0_t800
AP22142561990441

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

DSC09642
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser5 minutes ago
Brad Spence
Recruiting

Texas in Top 10 For Pass Rusher Spence

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
Stehly OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship Game

The Longhorns take on the Sooners with the Big 12 tournament title on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Sark
Football

Trio of Texas Assistants Named to Minority & Rising Stars Watch List

Texas' newest coaching additions have brought a new edge to the team this offseason

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Faltine OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Beats Oklahoma State 9-2 to Advance to Big 12 Championship

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma State.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Texas men's golf
News

Texas Golf Above Cut Line After Second Round of NCAAs

Longhorns shoot their second straight 291 and the field came back to Texas as it works to remain in position to make the 54-hole cut

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Todd OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Faces Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

The Longhorns once again take on the Cowboys on Saturday

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 28, 2022
Texas men's golf
News

Texas in Middle of Pack at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Longhorns still have two rounds to make up ground as they try to win their first NCAA team title since 2012

By Matthew PostinsMay 27, 2022