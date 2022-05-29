Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

The Texas Longhorns were not the favorite to beat Arkansas in their NCAA softball super regional series this weekend. But, on Saturday, Texas pulled off the victory, beating the Razorbacks in three games.

It was a big deal for Texas, one of the game’s traditional powers. Texas was unranked going into the NCAA Tournament and hasn’t been to the Women’s College World Series since 2013. Arkansas was the No. 4 team.

It was emotional for both teams in the wake of the final out.

The NCAA has turned these victories into little traditions, the biggest of which is the players getting hats recognizing their accomplishment, along with the ‘Ticket Punched’ sign they hold as a team.

Well, something went awry. Shortly after the game the Longhorn’s catcher, Mary Iakopo, took to Twitter to let everyone know that the Longhorns didn’t get their caps after the game.

Iakopo turned into a thread, with photos of Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oregon State all wearing their hats and holding their ‘Ticket Punched’ sign.

Like those teams, Texas posted a team photo after the win. See the difference?

Another Texas softball player, Hailey Dolcini, pointed out the discrepancy, too.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte got wind of it and chimed in on Twitter as well.

Eventually, Texas did get their ‘Ticket Punched sign. But it took Katie Cook from the Longhorn Foundation to make a homemade sign for them.

Cook also made Ticket Punched certificates for each player. Texas softball player Camille Corona did a short video to show off the haul late Saturday night.

It’s unclear if the NCAA ever got back in touch with Del Conte. The Women’s College World Series starts June 2 in Oklahoma City.

