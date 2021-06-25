Texas’ Steady Attack, Late-Night Hitting Triumphs UVA

The Longhorns gritty win over Virginia showcased the uniqueness of this group and proved why they are built to go the distance in Omaha.

Being resilient through mistakes is contagious, especially at the College World Series. All it takes is a few errors leading to a mental letdown and a teams’ season could come to an end.

That wasn’t the case for Texas late Thursday night versus Virginia. Everyone sporting the burnt orange hat seemed locked in during the 6-2 CWS win that lasted until the early hours of Friday morning.

Led by the early pitching command off the southpaw Pete Hansen, Texas let their deep roster of playmakers use combined efforts to win down the stretch.

When a team is clicking like this, pinpointing a single star or difference-maker is useless. Of course, one hit or individual defensive play can decide the outcome in an instant.

Everything the Longhorns did throughout their victory over Virginia that showed why they are an elite unit.

Hansen’s start on the mound was a solid one, as the redshirt freshman tossed six strikeouts on only two walks in 5.2 innings pitched. The consistency on his breaking ball helped keep the Virginia hitters at bay despite a slow scoring start for both sides.

While Hansen was dealing, the rest of the team was busy making championship-level plays on defense throughout the night.

Douglas Hodo III, who has had a quiet CWS at the plate, got the scoring started for the Horns in the second inning. His RBI single put Texas up 1-0, as the rest of his teammates were getting ready to catch fire.

Silas Ardoin was one of them.

What can be said about the Texas catcher that hasn’t already been repeated countless times? From his glove to his bat, Ardoin has been arguably the biggest difference maker for the Horns in CWS play. He continued that behind home plate on Thursday night.

In the third inning as Virginia aimed to swing momentum, Ardoin had other ideas. UVA’s Chris Newell made a mad-dash to second base on a steal opportunity, but was caught in the act by a rocket from home plate.

Trey Faltine, who caught Ardoin’s bullet throw from his shortstop spot, pointed back to his catcher with elated approval. The always-emotional Faltine remained a key motivator in the infield for the Horns despite his limited production at the plate during the CWS.

The fourth inning saw Virginia hitters try to take advantage of a bunt situation. Against any other catcher, this would be a solid plan. But not Ardoin.

A pop-up bunt by Virginia’s Devin Ortiz hung in the air long enough behind home plate for Ardoin to show-off once again. The quick reaction from the Texas catcher was one of his better defensive plays of late, which is really saying something.

After another Texas RBI in the fifth, Virginia started to get their swagger back.

Chris Newell’s two-run homer tied the game 2-2 to make things interesting. UVA pitcher Mike Vasil started strutting, and rightfully so. He retired six straight Texas batters as the game headed into the seventh inning. But the Horns weren’t done making big-time plays.

In the seventh, another throw from Ardoin caught the Cavaliers stealing for the second time on the night. Cole Quintanilla retired the order to set up an eighth inning that proved why Texas was built for this stage.

Impressive patience from Texas’ Mike Antico set up his 12th stolen base of the tournament, something. He managed this despite Matt Wyatt trying to pick him off with no success on countless throws.

While it was the big-play ability and decision-making that was a driving force for Texas all night, their bats told the story in the end.

Ivan Melendez hit a two-out single to give Texas the 3-2 lead. Virginia responded by limiting a bases-loaded opportunity for the Horns, but failed to score at the bottom of the eighth.

In his 11th at-bat since arriving, first baseman Zach Zubia had his first hit of the CWS with a monster three-run double to suck all life out of Virginia’s comeback hopes.

Aaron Nixon’s ninth save closed the door for good on the Cavaliers’ season.

With the game finishing right at 2:00 a.m. on the east coast, Texas now has to use minimal rest before they take on No.7 Mississippi State Friday night in what will be the third straight elimination game for the Longhorns.

Despite a record-breaking hitting struggle that saw Bulldogs’ ace Will Bednar strikeout every Texas batter in route to a 2-1 Bulldog win on Sunday, the Longhorns have their cards in order.

