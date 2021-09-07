September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

WATCH: Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Throws Out First Pitch For Houston Astros

University of Texas WR Jordan Whittington throws out the first pitch for the Houston Astros
Author:

University of Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington threw out the first pitch yesterday for the Houston Astros before they kicked off their home series against the Seattle Mariners. 

Whittington, the redshirt sophomore from Cuero, TX, had a stellar performance in the Longhorns’ season opener. Building a new connection with redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card, Whittington dominated against the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns with 7 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown score.

His performance on Saturday was rewarded with a celebratory first pitch for the Astros and helped vault the UT Longhorns up on the AP Poll as they are now ranked the 15th best football team in the country, with their rank increasing from their previous 21st place.

READ MORE: Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas Jumps, But Not High Enough

Ranked by ESPN as the 2nd best wide receiver coming out of college, Whittington showed that he belonged on this Longhorn team way before this weekend. As a redshirt freshman last year, Whittington made a name for himself with 206 receiving yards on 21 catches, a touchdown, and 50 rushing yards on three attempts.

Recommended Articles

Whittington
Play
News

WATCH: Longhorns Jordan Whittington Throws Out First Pitch For Houston Astros

Longhorns WR Whittington Throws Out First Pitch for Major League Team.

GettyImages-134071717
Play
Football

Could Texas vs. Texas A&M Re-uniting Earlier Than Expected?

ESPN expert projects Texas & Texas A&M to matchup in Allstate Sugar Bowl Game; Check out full bowl predictions

USATSI_16689657
Play
Football

Week Two College Football AP Poll: Where Do The Texas Longhorns Rank?

A week one win against Louisiana has earned Texas a slight rise in the latest AP poll

Showing up in the big moments, Whittington caught 10 passes (a career-high) for 65 yards against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and against Colorado in the Valero Bowl, Whittington had 35 yards on three receptions. 

READ MORE: Sark's Choice: Hudson Card's Career At Texas Is About To Take Off

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Whittington
News

WATCH: Longhorns Jordan Whittington Throws Out First Pitch For Houston Astros

Longhorns WR Whittington Throws Out First Pitch for Major League Team.

GettyImages-134071717
Football

Could Texas vs. Texas A&M Re-uniting Earlier Than Expected?

ESPN expert projects Texas & Texas A&M to matchup in Allstate Sugar Bowl Game; Check out full bowl predictions

USATSI_16689657
Football

Week Two College Football AP Poll: Where Do The Texas Longhorns Rank?

A week one win against Louisiana has earned Texas a slight rise in the latest AP poll

090421-Trelon Smith-1
Football

Ground and Pound: Arkansas Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

Texas Longhorns traveling to face an underachieving, yet competitive Arkansas Razorbacks Offense

kkk
Football

A Rivalry Renewed: Previewing Texas vs. Arkansas

Following an impressive win over Louisiana in the season opener, the Texas Longhorns will face a tough road test

BJ
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

It's only been one game, yet the star-studded Longhorn's running back continues to rack-in accolades

0026500-nnlk-1280x720
Football

Coveted WR Shazz Preston Includes Texas in Top 4

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Sarkisian
News

Big 12 Rankings: Texas Jumps, But Not High Enough

The Longhorns are moving up the rankings, but aren't the No. 1 team just yet.