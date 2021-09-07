WATCH: Longhorns Jordan Whittington Throws Out First Pitch For Houston Astros

University of Texas WR Jordan Whittington throws out the first pitch for the Houston Astros

University of Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington threw out the first pitch yesterday for the Houston Astros before they kicked off their home series against the Seattle Mariners.

Whittington, the redshirt sophomore from Cuero, TX, had a stellar performance in the Longhorns’ season opener. Building a new connection with redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card, Whittington dominated against the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns with 7 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown score.

His performance on Saturday was rewarded with a celebratory first pitch for the Astros and helped vault the UT Longhorns up on the AP Poll as they are now ranked the 15th best football team in the country, with their rank increasing from their previous 21st place.

Ranked by ESPN as the 2nd best wide receiver coming out of college, Whittington showed that he belonged on this Longhorn team way before this weekend. As a redshirt freshman last year, Whittington made a name for himself with 206 receiving yards on 21 catches, a touchdown, and 50 rushing yards on three attempts.

Showing up in the big moments, Whittington caught 10 passes (a career-high) for 65 yards against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and against Colorado in the Valero Bowl, Whittington had 35 yards on three receptions.

