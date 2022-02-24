Longhorns Handle K-State, Move Up in Big 12

Skip to main content

Longhorns Handle K-State, Move Into Third-Place Tie in Big 12

Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 17 points as the Longhorns won their fifth straight game in conference action

A critical 9-0 run in the fourth quarter led the No. 11 Texas Longhorns past Kansas State, 62-51, on Wednesday, making Texas just the second team to beat Kansas State at home this season.

Texas (20-6, 10-5 in Big 12) reached the 20-win mark for the second straight season under Vic Schaefer and are one win away from tying last year’s 21 victories in the COVID-19 shortened season that led to the Longhorns’ Elite Eight appearance.

It was also Schaefer’s eighth straight season with at least 20 wins as a head coach, going back to his time at Mississippi State.

Texas is now in a tie for third place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Kansas.

Vic Schaefer
Aliyah Matharu
DeYona Gaston

Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) had closed to within 47-43 with 8:57 left in the fourth quarter when Texas put together a run that put the game away. Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor made a couple of free throws, and then a couple of possessions later guard Aliyah Matharu hit a 3-pointer.

After Matharu’s made basket, Longhorns guard Audrey Warren stole the inbounds pass and the ball worked its way to Texas guard Rori Harmon, whose jumper gave Texas a 54-34 lead. After a timeout and another empty possession for Kansas State, Texas forward Lauren Ebo made two free throws to give Texas a 56-43 lead with 6:56 left.

Kansas State never threatened Texas after that run.

When the two teams met last month, Texas held 6-6 center Ayoka Lee to 20 points and 11 rebounds. Texas actually curtailed her further on Wednesday, holding the potential All-Big 12 First Team selection to 10 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes.

What the Longhorns didn’t do this time around was defend freshman guard Serena Sundell. She ended up with a team-leading 16 points, which helped keep Kansas State in the game until Texas’ fourth-quarter run.

Texas led practically the entire contest, thanks to a 20-9 start to the game. Matharu keyed the scoring for Texas, coming off the bench to score 16 points, including four 3-pointers. It was Matharu’s best game since scoring 17 points against Baylor on Feb. 4.

Forward Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Allen-Taylor added 10 points and five rebounds.

Rori Harmon
rori Harmon

Also on Wednesday in the Big 12, No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State, 65-58; No. 20 Oklahoma defeated TCU, 92-57; No. 9 Iowa State defeated Kansas, 85-59; and West Virginia defeated Texas Tech, 73-62.

Texas hits the home stretch when they host TCU on Saturday at 7 p.m. The final week of Big 12 play includes a March 2 trip to Kansas and a home finale against Oklahoma State on March 5.

