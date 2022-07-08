PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

The Texas Longhorns have had significant problems with inconsistency since the national championship loss in 2009 against Alabama. And while the 2018 season provided some temporary relief from that issue, Steve Sarkisian is still trying to bring Texas back.

For now, it appears Sark may have found the future in quarterback commit, Arch Manning. However, the Longhorns still must take positive steps forward next season.

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser break down the Directors Cup win, wrap up the baseball season, and Arch Manning’s impact on the 2023 class.

The guys also talk about Ivan Melendez’s impact as one of the greatest Longhorn baseball players of all time, before breaking down Texas recruiting hype with the addition of Arch Manning.

