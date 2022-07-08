Skip to main content

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

The Texas Longhorns have had significant problems with inconsistency since the national championship loss in 2009 against Alabama. And while the 2018 season provided some temporary relief from that issue, Steve Sarkisian is still trying to bring Texas back.

For now, it appears Sark may have found the future in quarterback commit, Arch Manning. However, the Longhorns still must take positive steps forward next season.

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser break down the Directors Cup win, wrap up the baseball season, and Arch Manning’s impact on the 2023 class.

The guys also talk about Ivan Melendez’s impact as one of the greatest Longhorn baseball players of all time, before breaking down Texas recruiting hype with the addition of Arch Manning.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Football

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago

You can listen to the full episode above.

