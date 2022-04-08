Locked on Longhorns: 8th Spring Practice Update + Ojomo Rips Football Culture

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss the major updates from the 8th spring practice as well as the press conference in which senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo did not hold back.

As we reach the halfway point of spring practices, themes start to become more apparent about this Texas football team. It's easier to get an understanding of who will be contributors for the Longhorns and which position groups will be strengths and which ones need improvement.

Two-position groups who have really impressed thus far during the spring are the running backs and the wide receivers. Texas features two of the best players in the country at these positions at Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy.

Returning players like Roschon Johnson and Jordan Whittington coupled with new additions like Isiah Neyor make the Longhorns a challenging team on paper going into the 2022 season.

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers continue to show positive things in spring practices. Ewers threw two interceptions (one described as the receiver's fault) but also threw a deep touchdown to Xavier Worthy. Card connected with Marcus Washington on a deep touchdown pass over D'shawn Jamison in practice as well.

The offensive line has not reached the point where it can be considered a strength for this football team. Part of the reason for that is six of the most talented offensive lineman on the roster haven't arrived on campus yet. This should set up for some really interesting position battles closer to the season on a unit that is far from set in stone at this point.

Senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo spoke to the media for 25 minutes about the culture of this football team and did not mince words.

Ojomo talked about players putting their individual goals over the team goals, players not hating to lose, and the team lacking the leadership and accountability it takes to be a successful football program.

Player-led accountability and leadership seem to be a point of emphasis coming off of a 5-7 season. Moro Ojomo's recent comments gave us great insight into why this Texas football team has struggled for much of the last decade.

