Elite 2024 DL Prospect Set For 40 Acres Visit

    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Elite 2024 Prospect Nigel Smith Set For 40 Acres Visit

    The Longhorns have added another talented name to their visit list this weekend.
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns will get a visit from an elite defensive lineman when 2024 Melissa (TX) defensive end Nigel Smith II makes his way to Austin this weekend. 

    Smith made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday night.

    Smith has already brought in a handful of offers, including the likes of Power Five programs Notre Dame and LSU. Adding another from the Longhorns would be his first in-state Power Five offer. Currently, the 24’ Defensive Linemen plays for the Melissa Cardinals in Melissa, TX. 

    His performance against the reigning state champion Argyle Eagles anchored the Cardinals' defensive efforts en route to a 21-0 victory. The game marked the first time Argyle’s football team has been shut out since 2006.

    Smith attended a Longhorn game during the 2020 football season, but this will be his first time on an unofficial visit to the Hill Country. When asked about his upcoming visit, Smith said he is “looking forward to going down there and meeting Coach Sarkisian and checking out their facilities.” 

    It’s still early in the recruiting process for Smith, and though he’s keeping his options open, it could bode well for Coach Sarkisian and the Longhorns to make a strong impression on the highly-touted sophomore.

    According to recruiting services, Smith is considered a top-20 overall recruit for the class of 24’ and one of the top-ranked recruits in Texas. 

    His father, Nigel Smith Sr., was a 4-year letterman for the SMU Mustang basketball team in the early 2000s and played professionally overseas. 

