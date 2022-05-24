Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Puts On Show in Spring Game

Arch Manning lived up to the hype for those in attendance at Isidore Newman’s spring game on Friday.

In his Spring Game on Friday, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) Arch Manning’s abilities were on display for all in attendance. Those present included Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee. Milwee has developed an extremely tight bond with Manning since Steve Sarkisian hired him at Texas.

In the first drive of the controlled scrimmage, Manning showed off his ability to escape the pocket before connecting with his receiver through traffic for a touchdown.

On the third drive, Manning threw a good ball up the middle to his receiver who made a nice grab. That play set up the second touchdown pass of the day.

Manning moved the Isidore Newman offense down the field with ease on the following drive. The drive concluded with a 35-yard strike out on the perimeter to standout tight end Will Randle. Randle is Manning’s top target at Isidore Newman. He is also a priority target for Texas tight end coach Jeff Banks.

Overall, Manning had a strong performance in his final spring game as a high schooler. He proved worthy of being the consensus No. 1 overall player in the nation. Viewers got a great taste of his undervalued athleticism, precise accuracy, and immense deep-ball capability.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.07.27 PM
Play
Football

Talented 2023 DE Ashton Porter Has Texas in Top 10

The Longhorns have added defensive line talent in bunches so far this offseason

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?

Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17112249
Play
News

Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton

The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Manning and Randle are set to return to Austin for their official visits on June 17th.

 You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.07.27 PM
Football

Talented 2023 DE Ashton Porter Has Texas in Top 10

The Longhorns have added defensive line talent in bunches so far this offseason

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?

Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
USATSI_17112249
News

Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton

The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Arch
Recruiting

Longhorns Loading Up On Impressive List of Summer Official Visitors

June is starting to look like a very exciting month for the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
Texas Fan Broll 97
Football

List of Worst Fan Bases: Embrace the Hate, Longhorns Fans

"Most fans are great. These are not those fans," USA Today said.

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Jeremiah Cobb
Recruiting

Texas In Top Group for Alabama RB Cobb

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff8 hours ago
Messinger KU
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Ends Regular Season With Series Sweep of Kansas

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Texas Women's Golf
News

Longhorns Make Cut at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns took a big step back on Sunday but managed to slide back up the leaderboard to move on to Monday’s final round

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago