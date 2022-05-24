WATCH: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Puts On Show in Spring Game
In his Spring Game on Friday, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) Arch Manning’s abilities were on display for all in attendance. Those present included Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee. Milwee has developed an extremely tight bond with Manning since Steve Sarkisian hired him at Texas.
In the first drive of the controlled scrimmage, Manning showed off his ability to escape the pocket before connecting with his receiver through traffic for a touchdown.
On the third drive, Manning threw a good ball up the middle to his receiver who made a nice grab. That play set up the second touchdown pass of the day.
Manning moved the Isidore Newman offense down the field with ease on the following drive. The drive concluded with a 35-yard strike out on the perimeter to standout tight end Will Randle. Randle is Manning’s top target at Isidore Newman. He is also a priority target for Texas tight end coach Jeff Banks.
Overall, Manning had a strong performance in his final spring game as a high schooler. He proved worthy of being the consensus No. 1 overall player in the nation. Viewers got a great taste of his undervalued athleticism, precise accuracy, and immense deep-ball capability.
Talented 2023 DE Ashton Porter Has Texas in Top 10
The Longhorns have added defensive line talent in bunches so far this offseason
CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?
Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season
Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton
The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room
Manning and Randle are set to return to Austin for their official visits on June 17th.
You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!