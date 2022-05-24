WATCH: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Puts On Show in Spring Game

Arch Manning lived up to the hype for those in attendance at Isidore Newman’s spring game on Friday.

In his Spring Game on Friday, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) Arch Manning’s abilities were on display for all in attendance. Those present included Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee. Milwee has developed an extremely tight bond with Manning since Steve Sarkisian hired him at Texas.

In the first drive of the controlled scrimmage, Manning showed off his ability to escape the pocket before connecting with his receiver through traffic for a touchdown.

On the third drive, Manning threw a good ball up the middle to his receiver who made a nice grab. That play set up the second touchdown pass of the day.

Manning moved the Isidore Newman offense down the field with ease on the following drive. The drive concluded with a 35-yard strike out on the perimeter to standout tight end Will Randle. Randle is Manning’s top target at Isidore Newman. He is also a priority target for Texas tight end coach Jeff Banks.

Overall, Manning had a strong performance in his final spring game as a high schooler. He proved worthy of being the consensus No. 1 overall player in the nation. Viewers got a great taste of his undervalued athleticism, precise accuracy, and immense deep-ball capability.

Manning and Randle are set to return to Austin for their official visits on June 17th.

