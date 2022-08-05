The Texas Longhorns hit another home run on the recruiting trail when Teague (TX) LB Derion Gullette announced his pledge to the program.

Gullette made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Gullette projects as either an edge rusher or an inside linebacker at the next level. He will fill a major area of need for the Longhorns at either position.

The Texas coaching staff made Gullette a priority from the jump. He was recently ruled out of his senior season due to a knee injury he suffered during a pickup basketball game. That did not steer the Longhorns from keeping Gullette a priority on their defensive board.

Gullette chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Ohio State.

As a junior at Marlin High School, Gullette recorded 125 total tackles and five tackles for loss.

Gullette is the first August commitment for the Longhorns, but he may not be the last. Orlando (FL) RB Cedric Baxter Jr. is set to make his decision on August 10th between Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida. Baton Rouge (LA) CB Jordan Matthews will make his decision on August 15th between Texas, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Gullette becomes the third linebacker commit for the Longhorns, joining Liona Lefau and S’Maje Burrell. Coach Steve Sarkisian now has 21 commitments in his 2023 recruiting class.

