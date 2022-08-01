Top Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Decision

The Texas Longhorns have been hot on the recruiting trail, but the edge position has remained an area of concern. The Texas coaching staff must address the edge position in the 2023 recruiting class given the lack of talent on the current roster.

Their task got much harder on Monday when Austin (TX) Edge Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Vasek made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Vasek’s decision is a major blow to the Longhorns because not only is his position an area of need, Vasek is a Texas legacy whose father played for the Longhorns in the 1990s.

The Westlake product was most recently on UT’s campus for the July BBQ pool party. He was in Norman one day later where he gave his pledge to the Oklahoma coaching staff.

Brent Venables, the new Oklahoma head coach, has a long track record of developing elite edge rushers. Vasek has set himself up for long-term success with his pledge to the Sooners.

The Longhorns will shift their focus to other priority edge rushers on their board. Friendswood (TX) Edge Braylan Shelby is set to make his decision between Texas and USC on August 6th. Tausili Akana out of Lehi (UT) and Damon Wilson out of Venice (FL) are two other edge rushers the Longhorns remain in the hunt for.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.