How to Watch Texas Softball SEC Tournament Semifinals Matchup vs. Georgia

The Texas Longhorns keep their hopes for their first conference title alive as they head into the semifinal rounds of the SEC Tournament. The Longhorns had their first action of the tournament on Thursday after getting a double bye into the quarterfinals, where Texas dominated the Ole Miss Rebels, winning 6-0, and booked its spot in the semifinals.

After a dominant showing against the Rebels, the Longhorns get ready to take their momentum into a matchup against the No. 9-seeded Georgia Bulldogs, who head into the battle with momentum of their own. The Bulldogs booked their spot in the semifinals by knocking off the No. 1-seeded and No. 1 team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners, 10-5 on Thursday night.

Now the Longhorns and Bulldogs battle it out for a trip to the SEC Tournament's championship game with the first pitch of that matchup set for Friday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of this matchup will face off against the winner between the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 Florida Gators for the SEC title.

How to Watch Texas vs. Georgia

Texas Longhorns infielder Leighann Goode celebrates after a home run against Texas Tech. | Sarah Phipps / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs

What: Semifinals round of the SEC Tournament

When: May 8

Where: John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Meet the Opponent

The Bulldogs will roll into Friday night's game against the Longhorns with plenty of momentum on their side. Georgia makes its way into being one of the final four teams standing in Lexington after taking down the No. 8-seeded LSU Tigers, followed by pulling off the huge upset beating Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Georgia will meet Texas with a 38-17 overall record to go along with an even 12-12 record against SEC opponents. The Bulldogs also built on a four-game winning streak that dates back to their series win over Florida in the final series of the regular season.

The Longhorns batting order will face a tough challenge against the Bulldogs pitching staff, which totals a 3.35 combined ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. The Georgia pitching staff has also recorded 296 strikeouts while limiting opposing batters to a .258 batting average.

The leading arm in the Bulldogs' pitching staff by volume is junior Randi Roelling, who has pitched a team-high 133 innings up until this point in the season. The junior holds a 3.11 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP to go along with 130 strikeouts while limiting opposing batters to a .235 batting average.

The Georgia batting order will have to be kept in check, especially as Texas will likely not be starting its ace in Teagan Kavan after she pitched on Thursday. The Bulldogs head into the game recording a .356 batting average, which ranked No. 3 in the SEC, and have blasted 72 home runs, which sits No. 7 in the conference.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs have faced off in a conference series during the regular season back in the middle of April. Texas would head up to Athens and leave the road trip with a series win, taking two games against Georgia.

Now the two teams battle it out for a ticket to the SEC Tournament title game, which is on Saturday, May 9, at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.