Texas Longhorns Secure Return to Women's College World Series in Comeback Fashion
The Texas Longhorns will be en route to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series for the eighth time in program history with a 2-1 series victory against the Clemson Tigers..
A comeback was necessary for the Longhorns after dropping game one of the Austin Super Regional, but Texas stayed resilient, winning game two in extra innings and hanging on for a 6-5 series-sealing victory in game three.
The Longhorns got a huge contribution from senior pitcher Mac Morgan, and crucial defensive plays highlighted by a spectacular catch from senior Mia Scott down the third baseline. Morgan had not pitched since the 14-2 blowout loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, where, as the starter, she gave up five earned runs and was replaced in the first inning.
Getting the scoring started for the Longhorns was a two-RBI double by junior Leighann Goode, who has been red-hot for the Longhorns, putting together a 7-11 line at the plate with five RBIs and one home run in three games of the Austin Super Regional. A single from redshirt junior Ashton Maloney brought in one more run in the second to put the Longhorns up three early in the ballgame.
The Tigers responded quickly with a base hit from freshman Macey Cintron, allowing senior Maddie Moore to beat out a tag at home and inch the Tigers closer to the Longhorns.
The Longhorns continued adding more onto their lead in the third, thanks to a sac-bunt from sophomore Katie Stewart, bringing home Scott, and graduate Joley Mitchell scored on a wild pitch; however, as they've done all series, the Tigers kept responding.
Thanks to a sac-fly and a single towards left field bringing in a run, the Tigers chipped into the Texas lead and drew themselves closer at 5-3. And forced the Longhorns to make a change in the circle as head coach Mike White brought out senior Mac Morgan to ease things out for the Longhorns.
Texas kept adding to the lead with sophomore Kayden Henry grounding out, but bringing in Maloney from third base to increase the lead to 6-3, which was just enough for the Longhorns to survive the rest of the ballgame.
The move to Morgan out of the bullpen proved to be pivotal for the Longhorns as she retired the first seven batters she faced. However, the senior got into some trouble in the seventh inning after a two-run home run by the Tigers, getting the game within one run, but Morgan stayed composed and forced the next two at-bats into groundouts and clinched the Longhorns' ticket back to the Women's College World Series.
The Longhorns will travel up to OKC and take on the winners of the Super Regional matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators, which will be decided on Sunday. Texas will return to the field for the Women's College World Series beginning on Thursday, May 29.