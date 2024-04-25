Texas Longhorns in the 2024 NFL Draft: How to Watch
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round of the annual selection show kicking off Thursday night in Detroit.
The Texas Longhorns will once again be well represented, with eight players potentially having their names called from the commissioner's podium.
Wideout Jordan Whittington, linebacker Jaylan Ford, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, running back Jonathon Brooks, defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, and wideouts Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy could have their cards turned in during the festivities Thursday through Saturday.
While this possible Longhorns draft class is impressive, it won't match the record-breaking class of 1984 when 17 University of Texas football players were taken, highlighted by defensive back Mossy Cade, who went No. 6 overall to the then-San Diego Chargers.
Last season's class saw five Longhorns enter the NFL as Bijan Robinson went No. 8 overall, followed by tight end DeMarvion Overshown in the third round, Roschon Johnson in the fourth round, Keondre Coburn in the sixth round, and Moro Ojomo in the seventh.
WHAT: 2024 NFL Draft
WHERE: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT | Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT | Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. CT
TV/STREAMING: ABC | ESPN | ESPN Deportes | NFL Network
RADIO: Westwood One Radio | ESPN Radio | Sirius XM NFL Radio